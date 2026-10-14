The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen Names ‘The Perfect Song’ She Wishes She’d Written

The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen named what she believes is "the perfect song" that she wishes she'd written during a recent interview.

The vocalist was the latest guest on Rick Beato's podcast. They covered a myriad of topics from the sequencing of The Pretty Reckless' latest album Dear God, figuring out how to sing along with the odd time signatures of Soundgarden songs and her past as an actress.

Toward the end of the conversation, Beato asked Momsen the first song that comes to mind when thinking of the "perfect song," to which she replied with The Beatles' "A Day in the Live" from their 1967 album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

"'A Day in the Life,' I think, is a perfect song... There's a perfect song and then there are songs I wish I'd written. There's tiers to that," Momsen said before adding, "I mean, I wish I wrote 'A Day in the Life.'

"I mean how did they... Just that amount of quantity and quality and innovation and leaps and bounds forward into the innovation of music. And forget that — the sonics alone. What is that? Why do Beatles records still sound better than every record recorded after the Beatles records?"

The singer went on to point out the demo for the song "Strawberry Fields," which she referred to as "basically nothing" and asserted that it still sounds better than any other song ever recorded after it.

Momsen has long cited The Beatles as her biggest musical influences in addition to Soundgarden.

"I had two kind of 'musical renaissances' in my life, the first being The Beatles when I was little. It was the first band my dad ever played for me and I fell in love with it. It was the reason I wanted to be in a band," she recalled.

"The second was when I was a little older, I discovered Soundgarden and it changed my life. It spoke to me in a way... just the initial impact of the mood and the tone and [Chris Cornell's] voice. I didn't understand it but I understood it."

READ MORE: Matt Cameron Names the Hardest Soundgarden Song to Play Live

The rocker praised the layers and complexity of Soundgarden's music, noting that she discovers something new each time she listens to one of their albums.

Check out the full conversation between Momsen and Beato below.

The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen Names ‘The Perfect Song’ She Wishes She’d Written

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