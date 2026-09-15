The Best Rock Song of Each Year of the 2010s

What were the best rock songs for each year of the 2010s? Let's take a deeper dive into the decade that was.

Unlike previous decades there were dominant musical movements but rather a carry over of some of the big bands and sounds from the 2000s. It was a decade though where female-led rock bands made their mark. Halestorm helped set the bar, even taking home a Grammy for their 2012 single "Love Bites (So Do I)," but then The Pretty Reckless picked up the baton and ran with it with a run of chart-topping singles.

It was also a decade in which musical evolution was also prominently recognized. Who in the 2000s would have thought that Bring Me the Horizon would be making electronically tinged radio rockers or thought that Ghost would go from doom to danceable over the course of a decade?

READ MORE: The 66 Best Rock Albums of the 2010s

It certainly was an interesting decade, one that kept radio rocking with some killer rock tracks adding to the long legacy of heavy rock music. Check out our picks for the best rock songs for each year of the 2010s below.

The Best Rock Song for Each Year of the 2010s It's wasn't that long ago. How much did these songs rock the decade that was the 2010s? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Below, see the best new rock and metal bands for each year of the 2010s.

Best New Rock / Metal Bands From Each Year of the 2010s Keeping rock and metal's future bright. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

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