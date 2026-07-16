Does Ghost’s New Concert Movie Title Mock Trump 2024 Election Slogan?

Ghost are heading back to the big screen with a second concert film, but this one comes curiously titled 2 Big to Rig, which was a popular political slogan used as Donald Trump embarked on his campaign to receive a second term as the U.S. President in 2024.

A History of Ghost, Trump and a Slogan

First, let's start with the title.

Having lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, Trump claimed that the presidential election had been rigged, After the election, Trump and others filed 62 lawsuits contesting the election process and certification. All but one of the suits were dismissed by judges, including 30 of which were dismissed after hearings on their merits, as reported by USA Today.

But as Trump approached another presidential election, he stuck to the idea that the election had been rigged. He rallied his voting base to come out and support him in such large numbers that the election, in his mind, would become "too big to rig."

Though Ghost aren't the most political of bands, the songs "Twenties" and "Griftwood" pulled inspiration from the initial Trump administration's turn in office. In a 2022 interview with Kerrang!, Tobias Forge confirmed "Griftwood" was about former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

READ MORE: Ghost's Tobias Forge Hints at Creative Headspace in the Works of Famous Filmmaker

"That song’s about him and anyone like him who's willing to soil everything they've worked for. They definitely qualify for a front-row ticket to Hell. Which is so ironic, because that's what they believe in. [People like that] completely demean themselves, and just eat shit out of someone's ass in order to achieve whatever they're trying to achieve," Forge assessed, while also calling Pence an "awful person."

As for "Twenties," he also told Kerrang!, “That song has super-aggressive lyrics, it’s very hostile. It’s still meant as a pep-talk, but it’s basically demeaning and openly hating anyone who's listening. It promises only air, but poisoned air. And yet it still wraps it up as a gift, as something you should say ‘thank you’ for. Which is like a lot of the bullshit that we've been seeing the past couple of years.”

Though not specifying Trump by name, the line "We'll be grabbing them all by the hoo-hah's" appears to be a nod to the leaked 2016 audiotape in which Trump was caught bragging to TV host Billy Bush about his sexual advances toward a married woman.

That said, is the new film title a slightly veiled jab at the politician or something else?

What Exactly Is Ghost's '2 Big to Rig' Film?

Having gone pretty elaborate with a narrative element built around their live performance for 2024's box office favorite, Rite Here Rite Now, 2 Big To Rig is more closely aligned to a traditional concert film, though it does take viewers more into the behind-the-scenes aspects of putting on such an elaborate performance.

Ghost teamed up wth Trafalgar Releasing for the film, which was captured live on 16mm film over two nights at Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes with a crowd of nearly 40,000 on hand to watch the performances (yes, phone-free like the band had been doing throughout their tour).

According to a press release, the title is a reference to the band winding down their highly successful Skeletour after 70 shows across North America, Europe and Mexico, though it's unclear how the words in the title relate to that notion. The idea was to make the film so that it could be shared in other territories where putting on the show would not be logistically feasible.

2 Big To Rig is ultimately a love letter to fans, serving as the final document from the Skeletour. It will be presented in IMAX® where available and it's now on the schedule to arrive in theaters beginning on Aug. 26.

A trailer for the film is expected shortly.

Trafalgar Releasing ghost 2 big to rig movie

How Can I See Ghost's '2 Big To Rig'?

As stated, Ghost's 2 Big To Rig will start rolling out in theaters beginning Aug. 26. The film will have a limited run, so it's best to act on seeing it while it's available for the theatrical experience.

Tickets for 2 Big to Rig will go on sale beginning July 23 at 9AM ET / 6 AM PT / 2PM BST. You can sign up at the 2bigtorig.com website for updates and learn which theaters in which countries will be screening the film.

See Loudwire's picks for the Best Rock Song of Each Year Since 1970 below.