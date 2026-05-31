Poison’s Rikki Rockett Defends Bret Michaels’ Decision to Exit Freedom 250 Concert

This past Friday (May 29), Loudwire reported on Poison frontman Bret Michaels revealing that he won’t be playing at President Trump’s newly announced Freedom 250 event (which will take place in Washington, D.C. from June 25 to July 10). Naturally, his explanation received mixed responses, prompting bandmate Rikki Rockett to defend Michaels’ decision to exit the event.

What Did Rikki Rockett Say About Bret Michaels Exiting Freedom 250 Concert?

For context, Michaels’ choice (posted to social media on May 29) was made because of “concerns” regarding “the safety of [his] fans, band, crew, family and [himself], including threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable.” Although he received a lot of support from fans, he also received plenty of pushback, such as from one Instagram user who replied: “You made this about politics instead of celebrating our 250th anniversary. No longer a fan. America will celebrate without you.”

The same day, Rockett shared his thoughts on why Michaels was right to distance himself from the happening.

“I support Bret’s decision to pull out of the Freedom 250 event,” Rockett began, adding:

What I don't support are all the nasty remarks about Bret's talent thrown in to the discussion. While Bret and I disagree on many fronts, we respect each other's artistic abilities and accomplishments as a band and individually. Bret is doing what is right for this situation for many reasons, none of which make him a coward.

You can see Rockett’s post below:

As with Michaels’ statement on the situation, Rockett’s comments have proven divisive.

For instance, two people positively and respectively replied: “Agreed Rikki. There's still such thing as ‘Freedom of Speech’ (I think) and those who don't disagree can keep it to themselves!’ and “This is what it’s all about. Respect. Thank you Rikki for bringing positive light to this situation. You all have my full support.”

On the other hand, one person remarked, “So alienating over half of Poison’s fans was a good decision?! He should not have backed out. It is a privilege to be asked to perform for ANY President. You can’t live your life based on BS from losers. If he wanted to play the show he should have just played it and screw all the snowflakes. Bad decision.”

To be fair, there were some more neutral responses, too, an example of which you can see below:

I do not agree with Bret's decision. I think it was an opportunity of a lifetime, being 250 years, regardless of who was in office. Kind of seems that he made it political and very clear which side he supports which makes his decision divisive. However, he is far from washed up, has tremendous talent and energy for his age. I'm sure other artist will gladly step up for this country.

You can see more about Michaels’ explanation – as well as other artists who’re no longer playing the Freedom 250 concert series – below.

READ MORE: The Best Cover Song by 11 Big Hair Metal Bands

More About Bret Michaels’ Decision to Drop Out of Freedom 250 Concert

On May 27, Loudwire wrote that Michaels was “among an eclectic lineup of performers taking part in the Great American State Fair as part of the Freedom 250 celebrations this summer.”

We added:

The Great American State Fair will take place in Washington, D.C. over a 16-day stretch on the area between the U.S. Capitol and the Washington Monument. It's expected to shine a spotlight on all of the U.S. states and territories in a World's Fair-esque event. In addition to musical performances and carnival rides (including a 110-foot Ferris wheel and the newly refurbished Smithsonian National Carousel), each day will center on a specific theme spotlighting what has made America great.

Thus, Michaels’ post only a couple of days later came as a surprise. In addition to clarifying that his choice was in relation to “safety” and “threats,” he specified:

When this opportunity was originally presented to my team, it was described as a celebration of our country through music and a chance to honor our veterans, active military, first responders, teachers and hardworking Americans from all walks of life. As the son of a veteran, and coming from a family that has proudly served, that is something I have always been honored to support. . . . I also want my amazing fans in Washington, D.C. to know that I love you all, and I fully intend to come back and perform in our nation’s capital under circumstances where the focus can remain on what it should be - the music and the fans.

You can see his full post below:

Michaels isn’t the only artist to exit the concert series, either.

In fact, and per The New York Times (on May 30), Trump is calling for the event to be canceled since several other acts – including Young MC, Martina McBride, The Commodores and Morris Day and the Time – have also declined to be a part of it. The publication elaborated: “Some of those artists said they had not been aware that the event had been part of an initiative planned by the Trump administration for the nation’s birthday.”

Per CBS News (on May 30), “Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli, Vanilla Ice, C+C Music Factory rapper Freedom Williams and Flo Rida are still scheduled to perform.” As of this writing, the official Freedom 250 website lists only those four artists as part of the lineup.

What do you think of Rockett’s support and/or of Michaels exiting the Freedom 250 concert series? Let us know!