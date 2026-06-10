What's the best song off every Poison album?

You'd be forgiven for not having an immediate answer to that question. Most glam metal fans probably have an argument ready for Poison's first three albums — Look What the Cat Dragged In, Open Up and Say ... Ahh! and Flesh & Blood — which all sold millions of copies and spawned several Top 10 hits.

But once you go beyond that, things get a little murky.

READ MORE: The Best Cover Song by 11 Big Hair Metal Bands

Why Poison's Sound Shifted Dramatically in the '90s

Poison's golden era came to an abrupt end with the firing of guitarist C.C. DeVille after a disastrous performance and backstage brawl between DeVille and frontman Bret Michaels at the 1991 MTV Video Music Awards.

The band soldiered on with young hotshot Richie Kotzen and released the rootsy, hard-rocking Native Tongue in 1993. The album charted respectably and earned a gold certification, but its sales still paled in comparison to their first three albums, as the grunge and alt-rock revolution rendered Poison's party-metal sound and attitude obsolete.

Poison struggled through the rest of the '90s, replacing Kotzen with Blues Saraceno after the former was caught having an affair with drummer Rikki Rockett's then-fiancee. Saraceno played on 2000's Crack a Smile ... and More!, but the band had reunited with DeVille by the time it came out. The classic-era Poison lineup played on 2002's underperforming Hollyweird and the 2007 covers album Poison'd!, which featured a mix of classic and newly recorded covers.

It all makes for a discography that varies in terms of sound and quality. But even at their lowest, every Poison album has at least one song worth hearing.

From glam metal to roots-rock, check out the best song off every Poison album below.

The Best Song Off Every Poison Album From glam metal to roots-rock, this list contains time-honored classics and a few hidden gems. Gallery Credit: Bryan Rolli

Once you've worked through our Poison list, revisit another glam metal heavyweight's discography with the Best Song on Every Motley Crue Album: