5 Hair Metal Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Are Actually Covers

Here are five hair metal songs that you probably had no idea were actually covers.

Hair metal wasn't shy about a lot of things and the genre most definitely wasn't shy about borrowing a good song from time to time. If it had a strong hook and a killer chorus, there's a decent chance an '80s hard rock band could plug a guitar into their Marshall stack and make it their own.

Of course, not all covers are obvious. Most rock fans know bands such as Quiet Riot had help building their career with the success of covers that became major hits (Slade's "Cum On Feel The Noize" from 1983's Metal Health), but plenty of other examples of hair metal bands taking on covers have become so closely associated with the names that have covered them... to the point that where they originated has almost become completely forgotten.

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In some other cases, the covers were modest hits, or didn't really get any attention at all.

Part of what made hair metal such fertile ground for recording covers and actually having them stand out was due to their ability to completely reinvent a song.

The result of their efforts was often a song that felt brand new to an entirely new generation of listeners.

Here are some of the genre's best covers.