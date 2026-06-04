‘F–K OFF’ – Bret Michaels’ Guitarist Explodes on Double-Crossers After Freedom 250 Controversy

Bret Michaels may have bowed out of their Freedom 250 Great American State Fair last week, but Michaels' guitarist Pete Evick is pretty steamed over the reactions he saw as a result of Michaels' association with the event after the initial performers were announced.

Within hours of the performance lineup for the multi-week event being announced, some of those booked started backing out. Michaels was arguably the biggest name associated with the event, but acts such as Morris Day and the Time, Young MC, The Commodores and Martina McBride all distanced themselves from the event before Michaels followed suit.

In his exit statement, the singer spoke about how what was being billed as a partisan event seemingly turned into something more divisive that was also posing a safety risk for those involved. The singer himself shared that there had been "threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable."

In guitarist Pete Evick's statement shared on his Facebook page on June 1, the musician offers more insight into the backlash faced over the event and he calls out a segment of the band's fanbase that turned on Michaels as a result of his playing the event.

What Pete Evick Said About the Bret Michaels Backlash Over the Great American State Fair

Within his post, Evick shared that in 21 years of playing alongside Michaels in the Poison singer's solo band, he's witnessed the vocalist traveling overseas to play for the troops, building homes for veterans, partnering with several veterans organizations, donating millions of dollars and giving away tickets.

That said, it appears as though Evick's biggest disappointment comes from seeing a portion of their audience that had either benefitted or received an act of the singer's generosity then turning on him over his association with the Great American State Fair event.

"Everyone has opinions, I know I can’t change them, but… I would certainly like everyone to have all the facts if you are literally turning your back on someone you loved 96 hours ago," says Evick at one point in his missive.

He then continues, "Moving on, on a very personal note with a completely different tone.

If Bret or me have ever put a dime in your pocket, given you a free ticket, a free meet and greet, a free hotel room, a free flight, a photo pass, let you or your child perform onstage with us, gotten something signed for you or your charity, let you stand on the side of the stage, let you open for us, given you a shout out on social media, gone out of our way to call or FaceTime a sick or dying relative that we don’t even know, or if you are one of those people when I’ve gotten Bret to show up at one of my local gigs, and you were the first in line to be close to him who has now openly turned your back on him. FUCK OFF."

He adds, "We see you, we see your posts, FUCK OFF. I’m not saying you have to openly support him. But those that called us friends four days ago and have used and abused us and have now turned on us. FUCK OFF."

READ MORE: Rikki Rockett Defends Bret Michaels' Decision to Exit Freedom 250 Concert

Evick's full commentary as shared through his Facebook account can be viewed below.

I’ve thought for days how to say what’s on my mind. I also know I should just shut up, but… those that know me know I just can’t.

I’m not trying to change anyone’s opinions or beliefs on anything, I’m simply going to offer a different perspective on somethings.

In 21 years I’ve done and seen the following things with Bret.

First and foremost we have traveled all over the Middle East during war and non war times to perform “For the troops”. We have with our own bare hands helped build homes for veterans. Bret has bought and given away new homes to veterans. We have cooked and delivered food to troops, we have played several military bases in the United States “For the troops”. We have partnered with and participated with wounded warriors and many other veteran helping associations in activities helping veterans. Bret had donated millions of dollars to veteran organizations. He was giving away tickets for veterans long before “Vet Tix”. We have brought thousands of troops on the stage to honor them and have giant crowds scream for them. On a smaller note, I can’t count the times me and Bret stop at a traffic light and he gives money to a homeless veteran.

All of this actually is “for veterans” all of this “helped veterans” either emotionally or monetarily.

We have also played countless 4th of July celebrations which is and always has been my favorite holiday. At least 16 of the 21 years I was unable to spend my favorite holiday with my children because we were out performing in honor of our nation, many with fundraising aspects for our troops.

This particular concert was going to do “Nothing” for the veterans directly.

The only people that actually lose out is us, we are now not getting paid.

So why do all the actual things Bret has done for the veterans seemingly get erased for something that does nothing for them?

Further more, if you dig and do enough research you will see that on multiple occasions we have played Trumps golf course for charitable events. Way before he became a politician we performed at Trumps daughter’s bachelorette party.

Everyone has opinions, I know I can’t change them, but… I would certainly like everyone to have all the facts if you are litterly turning your back on someone you loved 96 hours ago.

Moving on, on a very personal note with a completely different tone.

If Bret or me have ever put a dime in your pocket, given you a free ticket, a free meet and greet, a free hotel room, a free flight, a photo pass, let you or your child perform on stage with us, gotten something signed for you or your charity, let you stand on the side of the stage, let you open for us, given you a shout out on social media, gone out of our way to call or FaceTime a sick or dying relative that we don’t even know, or if you are one of those people when I’ve gotten Bret to show up at one of my local gigs, and you were the first in line to be close to him who has now openly turned your back on him. FUCK OFF. We see you, we see your posts, FUCK OFF. I’m not saying you have to openly support him. But those that called us friends 4 days ago and have used and abused us and have now turned on us. FUCK OFF.

Also, all you that are slagging on us for the safety concerns, please read the article at Forbes magazine about Joe Rogans safety concerns then go beat up on Joe Rogan for having the same concerns then go FUCK OFF again.

What Donald Trump Said After Artist Exits From the Great American State Fair

While appearing on the Pod Force One podcast, Trump was asked about the exodus of musicians from the planned Freedom 250 event to celebrate the country's history. He offered, "They're not really cowards, but I never even heard of these people. I never heard of any of them. They're boring. I don't even want 'em. And when I heard a couple of them canceled out, I was like, 'Cancel the whole thing. We're gonna do a rally.' .... Nobody's ever gotten crowds like I get at a rally."

He later continued, "A couple of them said, 'We don't want anything that's partisan. I said, 'That's okay. Go some place else.'"

While Trump's comments were made in a broader sense addressing the collective of artists that bowed out, it's worth noting that Bret Michaels was the winner of the Trump-hosted Celebrity Apprentice 3 back in 2009.

And, as Evick pointed out in his post, "If you dig and do enough research you will see that on multiple occasions we have played Trump's golf course for charitable events. Way before he became a politician we performed at Trump's daughter’s bachelorette party."

See photos of rock and metal stars of 1986 as what they looked like then as opposed to now in the gallery below.