‘Oh How Humble!’ – Jack White Mocks Trump’s Plan to Sign U.S. Paper Currency

Last week, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced that President Donald Trump’s “signature will appear on future U.S. paper currency along with the Secretary of the Treasury.” Naturally, the news has received a lot of pushback, including from former White Stripes frontman/guitarist Jack White (who’s since mocked Trump’s plan on social media).

What Did Jack White Say?

For context, the rest of the official announcement reads:

Under President Trump’s leadership, we are on a path toward unprecedented economic growth, lasting dollar dominance, and fiscal strength and stability,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. “There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial. As the 250th anniversary of our great nation approaches, American currency will continue to stand as a symbol of prosperity, strength, and the unshakable spirit of the American people under President Trump's leadership,” said Treasurer Brandon Beach. “The President’s mark on history as the architect of America’s Golden Age economic revival is undeniable. Printing his signature on the American currency is not only appropriate, but also well deserved.

Per Reuters, this change signifies “the first time a sitting president has signed American money” and “for the first time in 165 years drop[ping] the signature of the U.S. treasurer, who reports to the Treasury Secretary and oversees the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, the U.S. ​Mint and other Treasury functions.”

This past Friday (March 27), White – who’s been critical of the Trump Administration in the past – voiced his objection to the plan on Instagram.

“Oh how humble! But why stop there donnie? Why don't you use your small hands to sign into law that your oh so stern orange face appears on the front of the hundred dollar bill as well?” White’s post began.

He continued:

You might as well, since Congress and the American people (and to an extent, the rest of the world) are all just letting you do whatever you want to anyways, so go ahead! Invade Cuba next? Sure! Go ahead, nobody's stopping you. America gave the most powerful seat in the world to a manipulative, loophole finding, egomaniacal, conman. But why did America do it you ask? Why is he so great?....because...he's just so great! He DESERVES to be treated like a king. Was he ever a mayor, or senator, or dog catcher even? Nope, but....he's so great! I mean look how proud he is signing his little laws....awww. TSA agents are selling plasma to pay rent while he takes the day off, cheats at golf, and bombs other countries for fun. Gas prices are surging as a world wide crisis that HE caused rages in the Middle East; it's the perfect time to joke on fox "news", visit Graceland, and sign into law to have your bloated, cocky signature on all U.S. currency! Congrats donnie! You deserve it! p.s.: my trump bible, tennis shoes, commemorative coins, and gold phone have all still not arrived in my mail box yet, any word on when I will receive those items? (I'm sure Congress is regulating all that though and not just letting him break the law and profit from his office. We're in good hands.) Wouldn't it be funny if someone started a campaign to black magic marker line out his name every time you receive a new banknote? I think that's against the law to deface U.S. currency, so I would never suggest that becoming a nationwide campaign.....but is everyone allowed to break the law when they feel like it or just donnie? #redactedbanknotes

You can see White’s post below:

White’s comment about plasma is in reference to the news that – via CNN – TSA officers “have been handed eviction notices, had their cars repossessed and been unable to afford their daily medication.” In fact, roughly “61,000 essential TSA employees . . . are anxious to see how quickly they can be paid after a six-week congressional stalemate over funding for the Department of Homeland Security has forced them to work without pay.”

Consequently, and according to acting TSA Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill (via CNN), “Officers are reportedly sleeping in their cars at airports to save gas money, selling their blood and plasma, and taking on second and third jobs to make ends meet, all while expected to perform at the highest level when in uniform to protect the traveling public.”

As for White’s mention of Graceland, Trump recently visited the revered Elvis Presley estate.

For the most part, White’s remarks have been met with support (at least in terms of comments on the post itself), such as from two people who respectively replied: “Thank you, Jack, for expressing what so many of us feel” and “Thank you for saying all of it, EVERYTHING.”



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Jack White’s Prior Comments About Trump

Over the past several years, White has become one of the most outspoken critics of Trump and his administration.

Back in 2023, for instance, White called out media personality Joe Rogan, TV food personality Guy Fieri and actors Mel Gibson and Mark Whalberg for publicly fraternizing with Trump at UFC 290.

He – alongside Behemoth’s Nergal - also chastised Trump for how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was treated during his visit to the White House in early 2025. White later slammed the Oval Office’s ‘gaudy’ décor; admonished Trump for his comments regarding actor/director Rob Reiner’s death; mocked Trump’s touting of numerous “accomplishments”; and blasted Trump for the White House sharing a video featuring a racist depiction of the Obamas (among other things).

Other Jack White News

Earlier this month, Loudwire reported on the passing of White’s mother, Teresa Gillis, at the age of 95.

Gillis was a huge influence on White, as well as one of his biggest supporters, and White broke the news via Instagram on March 14: “Teresa Gillis 1930-2026. Rest in peace with the Lord.”

The following day, White posted a lengthier tribute to his mother alongside several photos of them on the road together:

Teresa Gillis. 1930-2026. A woman who gave so much of her love, and gave so much of herself, to her family and everyone she met. She prayed for everyone daily. She loved the song “Don’t fence me in”, and loved jigsaw puzzles and good Polish food. She smiled and laughed so much, especially in these last few days with her family, who will all miss her dearly. She was the youngest of ten just like me, so we had that special bond together on top of everything else she gave me. They really don’t make them like this anymore, and as George Jones once sang, that tough question lingers, “Who’s gonna fill their shoes?” She was a Saint. -III

According to The Detroit News, Gillis was “a staple of Jack White’s live shows locally, and he would frequently shout her out from the stage.”

Plus, and as Loudwire noted at the time, Gillis was in there when White married Black Belles frontwoman Olivia Jean in April of 2022 (during his hometown show at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit).

They actually got engaged and married that night, and the proposal was proceeded by Jean joining White to perform “Hotel Yorba” (from The White Stripes’ third studio LP, 2001’s White Blood Cells).

Unsurprisingly, White received condolences from countless fans in addition to fellow rockers such as drummer Daru Jones and country music singer/songwriter Margo Price.

How do you feel about Jack White’s remarks regarding Trump's signature on future U.S. paper currency? Let us know!