Jack White Gets Engaged + Married Onstage at Concert

Jack White and his partner Olivia Jean got engaged and married last night, as reported by Detroit Free Press. It all went down during White's homecoming show at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit.

The ex-White Stripes leader invited Jean onstage to join a performance of “Hotel Yorba" about 80 minutes into the set. White introduced her as his girlfriend, saying, "I love her very much."

Before the song's "let's get married" lyric, White headed to the side of the stage and gestured to his assistant Lalo Medina to start recording on his cell phone.

Suddenly, the music dropped. "I've got a question for you," White said. "Will you marry me?" He then pulled out a ring. Jean singaled yes and they finished the number before White carried his new fiancée offstage.

But wait, there's more. There was still an encore to be had.

During the encore, Third Man Records' cofounder Ben Swank officiated a wedding ceremony for the couple. Their respective bass players were the best man and maid of honor. Members of their families also stood by, including White's mother Theresa Gillis.

The two tying the knot ended an already extraordinary day for White. The rocker played a striking instrumental version of the U.S. national anthem at Detroit's Comerica Park, kicking off Opening Day festivities for MLB's Detroit Tigers. He also released a new album, titled Fear of the Dawn. Another album, Entering Heaven Alive, is set for release in July.

Congratulates to Jack White and Olivia Jean on the nuptials! May you both enjoy many years of enduring health and happiness.