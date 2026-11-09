Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst Is ‘Running,’ Wants Your Vote, But for What?

Is Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst entering the political arena? That still remains to be seen, but a new Vote Durst Instagram account that's popped up alongside his regular Instagram account and a cryptic new post seems to intimate that's what is happening.

What Did Fred Durst Post About 'Running'?

The Limp Bizkit leader issued a brief message spoken in measured, subdued tone, "Well, just when you thought things couldn't get any worse. It's time to vote Durst. I want to get to the bottom of all this bullshit. I'm running."

The bio on the Instagram account adds, "My name is Fred Durst and I want to make our world a better place… so, I’m running." It was a collaborative post with his regular Instagram account that also included the hashtag #votedurst.

What Does It All Mean?

While Durst shared that he's running and asked viewers for their vote, he didn't elaborate any further what he's running for or where the vote could be registered.

Given the timing of the post, which comes less than a week after the U.S. midterm elections, perhaps the Limp Bizkit frontman feels either inspired or disenfranchised.

READ MORE: Revisiting Limp Bizkit's Strange Connection to 9/11

Knowing Durst's penchant for trolling, is it possible he's pulling a Forrest Gump and giving people hope by "running" cross country until he tires out?

Also, with Limp Bizkit working on new music, there's always the possibility that this teaser of "running" and asking for a vote is tied to promotion for a new song or album.

Regardless, the new Vote Durst Instagram account is something worth monitoring to see what comes next.

As we wait for the next message from Durst, we should mention that the band will close out 2026 with shows in Australia, Malaysia and South Africa in December. All dates and ticketing info can be found at their website.

Below, see 13 rock and metal musicians who actually ran for political office.