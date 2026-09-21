8 Big Things That Happened at Louder Than Life Festival 2026

Here are some big things that happened over the weekend at the Louder Than Life festival.

The four-day event took place at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, Ky. from Sept. 17 through the 20. For those who were unable to attend or simply missed some of the big things that happened while they were there, keep scrolling to see what happened.

1. From Ashes to New Were Marked Safe From Water Gun Attacks

From Ashes to New performed at the festival on Thursday (Sept. 17) and fortunately for all of our social media feeds, the band was not assaulted by water guns without consent from anyone in the crowd. If you're not sure what we're talking about then you can refer to this story.

In short, someone sprayed the band with a water gun at a show. The problem is, you don't find out it's just water until after, so it can be pretty dangerous. But singer Danny Case did not let go, posting video after video about the incident, defending his verbal takedown of the person in the crowd. There was even a Facebook group with a minimal commitment from festivalgoers threatening to soak Case in water with a spray gun during From Ashes to New's Louder Than Life set.

From Ashes to New played, were not doused with water and the world keeps on turning.

from ashes to new louder than life

Danny Wimmer Presents / Lexie Alley @lexiealley

2. Iron Maiden Played in Kentucky for the First Time in Over 40 Years

Iron Maiden headlined Louder Than Life Thursday night and it marked their first performance in the state of Kentucky in over 40 years. Their last concert in Kentucky took place in May of 1982 at the Memorial Auditorium in Louisville, which was just a few months after the release of The Number of the Beast.

At Louder Than Life, Maiden played a 17-song set to finish out the opening night of the festival. They began their performance with "Murders in the Rue Morgue" and finished with "Wasted Years" [via Setlist.fm].

It also marked their second time ever played a Danny Wimmer Presents festival, with the first being Sacramento, California's Aftershock in 2024.

Danny Wimmer Presents / Steve Thrasher bruce dickinson at louder than life 2026

3. Papa Roach Pulled Out of the Festival Due to an 'Unexpected Emergency'

As we reported on Friday (Sept. 18), Papa Roach made the decision to pull out of the festival due to an "unexpected emergency" involving bassist Tobin Esperance.

They were set to perform on Saturday (Sept. 19).

After careful consideration and advice from medical professionals, Papa Roach bassist Tobin Esperance will be unable to perform this weekend due to an unexpected emergency. Therefore, we will not be able to perform at this year's Louder Than Life festival and wish everyone the best.

Right now, Tobin's health is our immediate concern. We look forward to welcoming him back on stage in November and appreciate the continued support and respect for his privacy during this time.

4. It Was Circa Survive's First Festival Performance Since Reuniting

Circa Survive reunited earlier this year after going on indefinite hiatus back in 2022. Louder Than Life was only their fourth performance since their reunion and it was their first time playing a festival in almost five years.

"Many of you have asked where things stand with us and to be totally transparent, our future is currently uncertain. For the time being, we're considering Circa on an indefinite hiatus," the band wrote in a social media post back in October of 2022.

They revealed their comeback on social media this past February when they were announced as part of the Louder Than Life lineup. During their set on Saturday, they played 12 songs starting with "Holding Someone's Hair Back" and ending with "Get Out" [via Setlist.fm].

Prior to their LTL set, they played three shows at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pa. last week.

Danny Wimmer Presents / @whoiscoop circa survive louder than life

5. There Was a Severe Weather Evacuation

Fans were evacuated from the Kentucky Expo Center on Friday afternoon (Sept. 18) due to severe weather, according to local news source WKYT. The warning was issued shortly after 3PM, urging fans to stay in their vehicles or seek shelter elsewhere.

The��event was put on hold for roughly two hours and the gates opened back up just before 5:30PM. The bands' set times were adjusted to make up for the lost time: headliners My Chemical Romance took the stage after 10PM that evening instead of 9:25PM.

Weather related delays are always a bummer, but the safety of fans, crews and artists, of course, come first. And Louder Than Life wasn't the only festival impacted by weather over the weekend, with Riot Fest (Chicago) and Shaky Knees (Atlanta) also having had to adapt to the situation.

Danny Wimmer Presents / Steve Thrasher my chemical romance at louder than life

6. Maynard James Keenan Performed Less Than a Month After Hip Surgery

Just a few weeks after undergoing hip replacement surgery, Maynard James Keenan performed with occasional support from a cane during Tool's headlining set on Sunday night (Sept 20). The vocalist had the procedure done on Aug. 26 so that he'd be able to get onstage in time for the band's sets this weekend at Louder Than Life and Riot Fest.

Tool played a 10-song set to close out the four-day festival, starting with "Stinkfist" and ending it with "Vicarious" [via Setlist.fm]. A photo from their set taken by Steve Thrasher is included below, as well as a photo of the vocalist walking off the stage with the cane underneath.

Danny Wimmer Presents / Steve Thrasher maynard james keenan at louder than life

7. A Woman Was Paralyzed After Another Fan Allegedly Fell Out of a Tree Onto Her

A woman named Jamie Ulshoffer was severely injured after a man allegedly fell out of a tree and landed on her during Knocked Loose's set on Friday afternoon, as noted in a report by ABC's WHAS 11. The impact knocked Jamie unconscious and she claims she's now paralyzed from the waist down.

"I'm paralyzed. I can't feel my feet, I can't do anything that I used to," she told the news outlet.

Jamie's husband Conor Ulshoffer, who was with her at the festival when the incident took place, told WHAS 11 that he knew something had seriously gone wrong when she told him she couldn't feel her legs, adding that her spinal cord had been severed.

"You shouldn't have been up there, definitely after it just rained too," Jamie said in a message to the man that fell on her. "Stupid decision. You've done this. But I'll forgive."

One of Jamie's family members set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help with her medical bills.

8. Limp Bizkit Stopped Their Performance for a Medical Emergency

During Limp Bizkit's headlining performance on Saturday night, Fred Durst stopped the show to instruct the crowd to make way for medics to respond to an emergency in the crowd.

"Make a path right here for the medical team," Durst can be heard saying in a clip on social media.

It's unclear what happened, but a fan wrote a Reddit post about how rough the crowd was up near the barricade during Limp Bizkit's set.

READ MORE: 15 Most Disastrous Music Festivals in History

"Dude - that was an experience being in the front row for LB - where I got trampled over and almost lost my backpack to the crowd pushing - and Fred needing to stop the show 5+ times to get orders in check. Honestly it's [a] funny story to talk about after the event happened, but man was that incredibly difficult to bare at the time," they wrote.

Danny Wimmer Presents / Steve Thrasher limp bizkit at louder than life

Check out which rock and metal bands are touring throughout the rest of 2026 in the gallery below.