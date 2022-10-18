Circa Survive Clarify Their Current Status in New Statement

Rumors about the future of Circa Survive started circulating this summer after the band altered the status of their long-running Patreon and fans started taking note of which band members followed the others on social media. At the end of August, singer Anthony Green addressed those rumors, stating that the band were not breaking up, but taking "a little break." Now, the band has posted a collective statement via their socials that reveals that they are taking what they consider to be "an indefinite hiatus."

Even with the announcement, there is still a Circa Survive release on the horizon, with the group stating that they'll be combining their two most recent EPs into one deluxe vinyl offering with details coming in full tomorrow (Oct. 19).

That said, the band's statement on their current status can be read in full below:

Many of you have asked where things stand with us and to be totally transparent, our future is currently uncertain. For the time being, we're considering Circa on an indefinite hiatus. We want to thank you all for your love and support, especially over the last few years which were the hardest we have ever had to endure. Extra special thanks to the Creatures. Tomorrow, we'll be announcing 'Two Dreams,' a collection of both EPS with deluxe vinyl packaging that has been in the works for awhile now. Stay tuned for that announcement. Love and gratitude.

The Two Dreams collection will combine the late 2021 EP A Dream About Love with its early 2022 follow-up, A Dream About Death.

At the beginning of the year, it looked like a very big year for Circa Survive, who were planning to finally play their Blue Sky Noise 10th anniversary shows after the pandemic delay. Add to that the two EPs hitting within months of each other, and Circa appeared to be ready for a major 2022 presence.

But shortly after the second EP arrived, Circa Survive called off their touring plans with singer Anthony Green stating that in the lead up to the tour he had been neglecting his mental care that had affected all areas of his life including his sobriety.

While the tour was shut down, Green did eventually return with a new solo album, Boom. Done., that arrived earlier this year, and this fall he teamed up with an all-star collective of Frank Iero, Travis Stever, Tim Payne and Tucker Rule in the group L.S. Dunes.

As stated, Circa Survive altered their Patreon account status over the summer. They had been providing exclusive material for fans, but revealed that moving forward their Patreon would primarily function as an archive of previous material. Soon after Green's denial of a split, the singer told the Brooklyn Vegan podcast, "Circa's a group-driven dynamic, so I guess we'd just have to get together and jam and see how it would go, but I have high hopes for it," said the singer at the time, though admitting that "a little break" was happening at the moment.

While there is always the possibility that the "indefinite hiatus" will yield a return at some point, at this stage in their career Circa Survive have released six full-length studio albums, with 2017's The Amulet being the most recent, as well as five EPs, including the soon to be combined A Dream About Love and A Dream About Death.