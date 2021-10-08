Circa Survive are back, but there's been quite a bit of life happening since we last caught the band on The Amulet album in 2017. Some of that is reflected in the soul-baring new song "Imposter Syndrome" that you can check out below.

The song itself came about as a result of singer Anthony Green coming to terms with relapsing with heroin and suffering an overdose. This singer has since entered rehab and has attended daily Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

“This was the last song I wrote before I went into rehab two years ago," says Green. "The song is about forgiveness and accountability and represents a sense of starting over for me. Scrapping the blueprints and building from scratch in every aspect of our life.”

A bit of that rebirth is also represented in the Bob Sweeney-directed video for the song in which Green is shot in black-and-white sitting onscreen before a faceless figure approaches and proceeds to shave all of his hair off during the video. You can check that out below.

Also of note in the time since the last album is the pandemic, which forced the band into a different mindset, having to reschedule their Blue Sky Noise 10th anniversary tour. Now isolated instead of having his bandmates around, Green recalls, “When I was forced to be home, I didn’t get out of bed for months." But he started to reassess his relationships to his records and it gave him a new challenge.

“All these years, I’ve been looking at these records that I’ve been making as therapy, right? But they weren’t. They were distracting me. I thought I was working it all out in the song, but the song is just an echo chamber. There’s no response to it, so I wasn’t actually confronting my issues. I’ve really been hiding a lot in the records.”

With a new perspective, the singer says, “To me, it’s a new phase for the band. For 15 years, we’ve just been touring nonstop. Because of the pandemic, we’ve learned a little bit about what we need to address in our lives. As the band is growing, we need to tour a bit smarter. We need to take care of our mental health and our personal lives. If we’re gonna have a reason to keep playing music, we need to fucking take care of some of this shit.”

The band's new EP, A Dream About Love, is currently on target for an Oct. 22 street date via Rise Records. You can pre-order the album here and check out the artwork and track listing below. And after appearances at Chain Fest and Every Time I Die's 'Tid the Season shows to round out the year, the band will pick up with the rescheduled Blue Sky Noise anniversary tour in 2022. See all their dates here.

Circa Survive, "Imposter Syndrome" Lyrics

August ends, if I’m ever gonna see you again

What I know about the place you kept

Wild one, if you ever get the trial done

I know you have a special name for your God The way it feels when it’s in your head

If I’m ever meant to see you again

You should feel it too How am I to make you believe me?

How am I to get you to see

America is burning from the inside out

I don’t think we’re meant to be free

I don’t think we’re meant to be free

I don’t think we’re meant to be Let me burn another face

I was searching for a painless way to die

But at what percent we communicate

I obviously wasn’t right

I was searching for a painless way through life

But I run away so I can’t be clear why

All my thoughts give way

Disappearing atoms

Desperately I fall to my hands

All my words give way

Endless abolition

Desperately I forfeit my plan How am I to make you believe me

How am I to get you to see

America is burning from the inside out

We were never meant to be free

How am I to make you believe me

How am I to get you to see

February’s torture without you here

I don’t ever get the relief

Oh I know you’re the one

How am I to make you believe me

All I know is you’re the one

How am I to get you to see

We were never meant to be

America is burning from the inside out

We were never meant to be free

Circa Survive, "Imposter Syndrome"

Circa Survive, A Dream About Love EP Artwork + Track Listing

Rise Records

01 – “Imposter Syndrome”

02 – “Drift”

03 – “Our Last Shot”

04 – “Even Better”

05 – “Gone for Good”

06 – “Sleep Well”