Circa Survive Cancel ‘Blue Sky Noise’ 10th Anniversary Tour

Circa Survive have announced that they've scrapped plans to put on a 10th anniversary tour in support of their Blue Sky Noise album. The band revealed the news in a social media post citing "multiple factors," including the mental health of singer Anthony Green.

The band had initially planned the Blue Sky Noise 10th anniversary tour prior to the pandemic {the album turned 10 in 2020], but have dealt with the COVID-induced delays while trying to reschedule shows.

In their message, the group stated, "There are multiple factors at play here but most pressingly Anthony is currently struggling with a mental health crisis and unable to be on tour at this time. A focus on self and family is of the utmost importance right now therefore postponing or rescheduling any further doesn’t feel like the right thing to do."

The band's full statement on the tour cancellation can be read below:

It breaks our hearts to announce that we are officially cancelling the BSN Anniversary Tour. This includes the dates that were being rescheduled for the summer as well. There are multiple factors at play here but most pressingly Anthony is currently struggling with a mental health crisis and unable to be on tour at this time. A focus on self and family is of the utmost importance right now therefore postponing or rescheduling any further doesn’t feel like the right thing to do. We're absolutely devastated over this and feel awful for everyone it affects. We hope you will accept our most sincere apologies and regrets with this news and the last minute nature of this announcement. All refunds will be available at point of purchase (VIP buyers, check your email). Oddly enough we also have new music that was released today. Although we are somber & wounded in this moment, our art and this community have always been guiding lights of hope & healing for us in times like this. We look forward to better days where we can celebrate overcoming these hardships together. Love & Gratitude - Circa 又

Speaking recently with Loudwire about his mental health and how it impacted the band's two newly released EPs [A Dream About Love and A Dream About Death], Green told us, "I was diagnosed and a lot of the songs have to deal with me being bipolar. I had been dealing with that diagnosis right when I was writing a lot of this music and you deal with some pretty different extremes when you’re bipolar and I thought the symbolism of putting [the music] out in two pieces would kind of give each of the pieces a spotlight. The idea of a relationship that is splitting was one thing, but now it’s two again. So I really liked that symbolism."

While the Blue Sky Noise anniversary tour has been canceled, Circa Survive does have new music out. The band released their A Dream About Love EP last fall, followed by A Dream About Death that arrived last Friday (Feb. 4).