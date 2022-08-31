Relax, Circa Survive fans. The band is not breaking up, though the group is on what singer Anthony Green calls "a little break." Rumors of a possible split started circulating online after the band altered the status of their Patreon for fans, but Green has assuaged any fears of a split.

Much of the speculation started to surface via Reddit, with the sharing of the Patreon announcement and fans digging into which members of the group followed each other on social media. But Green succinctly put the rumors of a split rest, answering a fan on Twitter who asked if the band was done with a simple "No" response.

Earlier this year, Circa Survive ended up canceling their planned tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Blue Sky Noise album, with Green citing a decision to take time to work on his mental health. This also came on the heels of the band issuing a pair of EPs at the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022. In the time since, Green has issued the solo album, Boom. Done, and most recently turned up singing with the post-hardcore supergroup L.S. Dunes while also working on new Saosin music.

As for the decision to alter the status of their Patreon, where the band had been releasing music monthly for fans, they issued a statement revealing, "Firstly wanted to apologize for the lack of communication/clarity here. We have had our own struggles with communication/clarity that have made definitive group statements & decisions a major challenge. That said we wanted to make some changes here and be more clear about the future of the Patreon. Going forward the Patreon will primarily function as an archive."

They continued, "To be extra extra clear, there are no future regular posts or updates planned for the Patreon beyond news of merch or special releases or anything of this basic nature. There are only two reasons to stay a patron : 1 being that you’d like to keep access to the content on here and or #2 you’d like to continue to support us in our transition to find stability outside of the band."

"For the last 18 years Circa has been the center of our lives as well as our full time jobs & primary source of incomes. Transitioning out of this with zero notice has been challenging logistically and emotionally to say the least but your support has been absolutely vital & appreciated more than you will ever know. The Patreon has been one of the most beautiful, inspiring and 'successful' experiments of our entire time as musicians and we can’t thank you enough for being a part of it," concluded the group. The full statement was shared by the State of the Scene podcast, who also questioned if that meant the band was hanging it up.

While Green's tweet should suffice about the status of the group, the singer also elaborated on Circa's status during a newly posted chat with the Brooklyn Vegan podcast (heard below). "Circa's taking a little break right now, but I hope that we can get back to doing some shit soon," said the singer. With the evolving of their sound over the last two EPs, Green admitted he wasn't sure what the next step was musically when they do resume. "Circa's a group-driven dynamic, so I guess we'd just have to get together and jam and see how it would go, but I have high hopes for it," said the singer.

Circa Survive's Anthony Green on the Brooklyn Vegan Podcast

Top 50 Rockers Who've Been in Multiple Successful Bands