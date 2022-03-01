Anthony Green, Laura Jane Grace + Tim Kasher Announce Collaborative 2022 ‘Carousel Tour’

Laura Jane Grace, Anthony Green and Tim Kasher will hit the road together this May, but the shows for their "Carousel" tour might not be in the traditional set format that fans have come to expect from concerts.

As Grace explains, “We wanted to do something different with the 'Carousel' tour, something more collaborative than your usual show. So while each of us will have our own set times, these aren’t solo sets. We’ve challenged each other to blur the lines and join in on each other’s songs and to bring other players onto the stage with us each night. We don’t want any show on the tour to feel routine or the same as the night before. We’re trying to lean into the unpredictability of these current times while manifesting inspiration and unhinged joy.”

In addition to the three primary players, fans can look for Oceanator, Mikey Erg and Home Is Where to support on select dates, perhaps even joining in the collaborative spirit of the shows.

Grace is currently promoting her second solo album, At War With the Silverfish while taking some time away from Against Me!. Green most recently released the A Dream About Love and A Dream About Death EPs with Circa Survive and also has a hand in the bands Saosin, The Sound of Animals Fighting and Fuckin' Whatever. He's currently working on a new solo record as well. As for Kasher, the Cursive and The Good Life musician recently announced that his solo record, Middling Age, will be released on April 15.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday (March 4) at 10AM local time. See the dates, cities and venues listed below. You can check Grace, Green or Kasher's websites for ticketing details.

Anthony Green / Laura Jane Grace / Tim Kasher "Carousel Tour" Dates

May 01 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line Music Cafe *

May 02 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Club (The Rave Hall) *

May 03 — Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall *

May 05 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer *

May 06 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ The Stone Pony

May 07 — Somerville, Mass. @ Crystal Ballroom (Somerville Theatre) *

May 09 — New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza ^

May 10 — Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage ^

May 11 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground ^

May 12 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre ^

May 14 — New Orleans, La. @ The Hangar ^

May 15 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall ^

May 17 — San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center ^

May 18 — Roswell, N.M. @ The Liberty ^

May 20 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom #

May 21 — Pomona, Calif. @ The Glass House #

May 22 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent Theater #

May 24 — San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall #

May 26 — Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom #

May 27 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox #

May 29 — Boise, Idaho @ The Olympic #

May 30 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall #

May 31 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall #

* — Mikey Erg supporting

^ — Home Is Where supporting

# — Oceanator supporting

Clarion Call Clarion Call loading...