Against Me! singer Laura Jane Grace ignited conservative outrage last weekend when she performed her provocative new single "Your God (God's Dick)" at a rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), with lyrics that repeatedly question if the Almighty has "a big fat dick."

You can watch a clip of the performance below.

Grace's performance took place on Friday at the University of Wisconsin - Parkside in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where Sanders made a stop on his "Fighting Oligarchy" tour. The town hall-style events, designed to organize Democratic resistance to the Trump administration, have drawn thousands of people at each stop.

Naturally, where liberal enthusiasm abounds, conservative fury follows.

Lyrics to Laura Jane Grace's 'Your God' and Conservative Reactions

Grace gave Republicans plenty to fret over with her performance of "Your God (God's Dick)," which includes the refrain: "Does your god have a big fat dick? Cause it feels like he’s fucking me."

Other head-turning lyrics include: "Can he cum a shotgun blast and shoot salvation up your ass? / Does he chew cunt like bubblegum and give blowjobs like a vacuum?"

Many scandalized conservatives flocked to social media to denounce the performance.

"The song specifically attacks Christianity with mentions of Easter and God’s son," conservative social media activist Robby Starbuck wrote on X. "Pure evil is what the Democrats stand for now. Make no mistake, this is a war of good vs. evil."

The popular conservative social media account Libs of TikTok also chimed in with a post that misgendered Grace and called "Your God" a "degenerate, disgusting, anti-Christian song."

Laura Jane Grace Responds to 'Your God' Backlash

Grace, meanwhile, responded to the conservative backlash on Monday and insisted that "Your God" raised some important questions that were especially pertinent to her as a trans woman.

"I maintain that this song is a smart and well laid out argument and I am asking a genuine question," she wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of a Fox News article addressing her performance. "I get chromosomes and biology thrown in my face constantly, and we all listen to talk of 'his glory' and being made in 'his image' and that’s what I want to know — Do you honestly believe your god has a d*ck?"

Fans who want to further ponder God's anatomy in good company can catch Grace on her upcoming North American tour, which begins on April 1.