Apologetic Laura Jane Grace Cancels Remaining 2025 Tour Dates

After publicly addressing her wife's claims of spousal abuse last week, Laura Jane Grace has now called off all remaining tour dates for 2025. In the immediate aftermath of the public airing of grievances between the singer and wife Paris Campbell Grace, there was talk that Grace was planning to bow out of immediate shows with Murder By Death, but now comes word that her entire tour schedule for the year has been wiped out.

What Did Laura Jane Grace Say About Her 2025 Touring?

In a post shared over the weekend, Grace extended a line of apologies to all impacted the recent events.

"Unfortunately it has become apparent to me that at this time continuing ahead with touring is neither realistic not in good taste," she shared, adding, "I'll be taking the rest of the year off from the road to work on myself and get my life in order."

Grace specifically apologized to each of the bands that they had planned to tour with and also singled out the bandmates that will now be off for the remainder of the year as a result.

In addition, she also offered an apology to Polyvinyl Records, sharing, "I'd like to apologize to @polyvinylrecords for my personal life royally fuckin up this album release. I still think it’s a really good record and that people should give it a listen."

The album she's referring to is Laura Jane Grace in the Trauma Tropes new album, Adventure Club, which also featured Grace's wife Paris Campbell Grace. Her full statement on the touring cancellations can be read below:

Unfortunately it has become apparent to me that at this time continuing ahead with touring is neither realistic nor in good taste.

I’ll be taking the rest of the year off from the road to work on myself and get my life in order. I would like to sincerely apologize to @murderbydeath for bringing such a foul energy around their farewell tour dates they invited me to be a part of.

I would like to sincerely apologize to @trapperschoepp and @teamnonexistent for fuckin up the August run and I hope to someday to have the chance to share the stage together.

I would like to apologize to all the venues and promoters who had put in work setting up the shows and promoting the dates. I hope I get the chance to demonstrate in the future that this is not who I am or what I’m about.

There will be information about ticket refunds to follow shortly for anyone who was holding.

I’d like to apologize to @blackarm_666 @thatpunkquilter , Mikey Erg and @kingmke

It has been absolutely thrilling playing together and touring together and y’all don’t deserve drama like this in your lives. You all are one hell of a rhythm section and one hell of a crew. Thank you and I’m sorry.

And finally Id like to apologize to @polyvinylrecords for my personal life royally fuckin up this album release. I still think it’s a really good record and that people should give it a listen. Hope to see everyone back out there on the road in 2026

What Happened With Laura Jane Grace + Paris Campbell Grace?

Starting on July 17, Paris Campbell Grace reshared a post from Laura Jane Grace on Threads that stated, "I feel unsafe." Paris then commented on the post, accusing Laura Jane of using her platform to hurt her. She then detailed the deteriorating nature of their relationship, opening up on how they first met and how things have since soured before going on to share that she too felt unsafe with Laura Jane.

In response, Laura Jane issued her first public statement on the drama. In it, she stated, "I would like to acknowledge my fault here and take responsibility for my mistakes. Anyone who has been paying attention can see clear as day that this has been a toxic, codependent relationship from the start. It was reckless of me to get married so quickly and I made a lot of poor decisions where I absolutely should have known better. My poor decisions have impacted my kid, my band and my community. I hold myself accountable for it and sincerely apologize."

But the posting also came with a 19-slide Instagram testimonial from a mutual acquaintance that came down favorably for Laura Jane Grace while painting Paris Campbell Grace as more of an instigator in the drama.

Paris revealed that both sides were working toward what was described as a mutual agreement not to speak about each other publicly when Laura Jane's statement arrived. She later returned to social media sharing that she "felt attacked" and feeling as though false information had been posted about her.

The two have both reportedly filed for divorce after marrying in December 2023. The couple initially met in November 2023 and got engaged seven days later before partaking in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony on Dec. 18, 2023.