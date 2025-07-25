Laura Jane Grace Addresses Wife’s Spousal Abuse Allegations

Laura Jane Grace has issued a public response after Laura's wife, Paris Campbell Grace, recently made comments on social media alluding to feeling unsafe as the couple's marital union has started to fracture.

Complicating things further, the two also are members of the band Laura Jane Grace in the Trauma Tropes, who recently issued their new album, Adventure Club.

When Did the Dispute Between Laura Jane Grace and Paris Campbell Grace Go Public?

The dispute between the couple turned public on July 17 when Laura shared a post on Threads that read, "I feel unsafe."

Paris, in return, quoted Laura's post and responded, "This is another example this week of my wife using her massive platform to attempt to hurt me. I am currently locked in my office with all my belongings, and actually really scared. I don’t know what to do here, and I have nobody to turn to. She has thousands of people who love her, and it’s a great inequality of power. She’s been yelling at me since we woke up, I have remained calm (although admit I have cried a bunch after) and begged her to please be kind to me and try to have a good day.”

Campbell Grace went on to add, "We are a day away from a major album release. Our first collaboration together. But I am not being treated with kindness. Everything from my past of having to turn to SW, to my alarm going off too much has been setting Laura Jane to a place of sheer irrational rage towards me daily. I am trying my best here, but I FEEL unsafe. Laura Jane is perfectly safe, upstairs, tearing the house apart as I type this."

She continued, “I am the one unsafe in this situation, I am publicly asking my wife to please stop this and leave the home. What is happening to me is very real. I love my wife dearly, but I believe she needs serious help. I have countless times begged for us to go to counseling, to which she often blows up at me over even the suggestion. On the few times she’s halfway agreed, it leads nowhere. I have no options than to publicly state what’s happening to me because I don’t have a personal support network; everyone in my life is there for/because of my wife. I feel very alone …”

Paris went on to share the details of how the couple first met, how their relationship started to change over time and how she had felt shamed by Laura over her past experience in sex work.

The full exchange from Threads was captured in screenshots and shared on X, as seen below.

What Else Paris Campbell Grace Has Shared

After the initial accusations, Campbell Grace revealed on Threads that Laura had left their home and that she was bringing her daughter home to a safe environment. She also recorded video and shared on Threads her particular mindset in dealing with all that has been going on.

The musician went on to thank those who had shown her compassion over this time. "You've given me strength I thought was killed," she commented.

How Laura Jane Grace Addressed the Allegations From Her Wife

Laura Jane Grace took to Instagram to offer her response to the allegations made by Paris Campbell Grace.

Grace commented, "I would like to acknowledge my fault here and take responsibility for my mistakes. Anyone who has been paying attention can see clear as day that this has been a toxic, codependent relationship from the start. It was reckless of me to get married so quickly and I made a lot of poor decisions where I absolutely should have known better. My poor decisions have impacted my kid, my band and my community. I hold myself accountable for it and sincerely apologize."

READ MORE: Laura Jane Grace Responds to Outrage Over Performance at Bernie Sanders Rally

However, the Instagram post came with yet another perspective on the couple's marital woes as shared by a member of their touring party.

The lengthy missive, shared over 19 Instagram slides, offered support to Laura Jane Grace in the relationship and painted Paris Campbell Grace as being an instigator in much of the drama.

Though the party providing the testimony was not named, they did claim to have spent significant time around the couple.

“In every instance, we hear LJG tell Paris to leave her alone and Paris won’t. She pushes and pushes until Laura snaps and yells at her to go away, and then Paris calls her reaction abuse. What Paris is doing is a form of abuse,” the person shared at one point, while later adding, “I have spent so much time around the both of them both on and off tour, and I have yet to see A SHRED of evidence that LJG is committing abuse. However, I have seen Paris behave in ways that are manipulative, isolating, and coercive."

The person also shared their assessment of the relationship, positing, "It is my belief that Paris latched on to a very vulnerable LJG for her own financial gain and follower count ... I have seen Paris isolate Laura from everyone that has any type of special relationship with her and I have seen Paris’ possessiveness and inability to self regulate take over and escalate to wild levels.” The full statement and 19-slide testimony can be viewed below.

How Paris Campbell Grace Responded to Laura Jane Grace's Post

"So much for a 'mutual' gag order, I guess. I won’t be responding to any of this. Everything I said is true. All in the dark always sees the light, say whatever you want about me. I’m finally free," Campbell Grace first offered on Threads not long after the Laura Jane Grace's post went public.

She then offered later on Facebook:

This is truly the last I will ever speak of this. Because at this point, engaging with this is only allowing someone who caused me a lot of pain to have power over me. I loved, and still do (that doesn't just go away) my wife. She did not treat me well. I have laid out enough of the ways. The morning I locked myself in my office (which was the prior day to Tiff of @rodeoboysofficial arriving, who is the person who wrote that post, by the way. If you're gonna stand, stand on your business, dude!), my wife scared the hell out of me. We got into a verbal argument that lead to me threatening to leave her, which blew her up further; things got scary, and that's when I locked myself in and started sending texts and eventually cried out publicly. I filed for divorce several days ago. I spent over 30 minutes on the phone with my lawyer today because my wife wanted me to sign a 'mutual' agreement to not speak about each other. To which, I was agreeable and the conditions were being worked out between our lawyers. She then posted 19 screenshots about me that same day, after asking for said gag order. So, I'm not the one acting impulsively here. That's literally all you need to know.

However, earlier today (July 25), Paris returned to her Threads account to share, "I feel completely fucking attacked, article after article with incredibly false information is being posted about me. I’ve done literally everything I can to prove myself, this has left me feeling exactly how I did in my marriage, fucking defeated, emotionally beat down, and a fucking pulp. Everything I said is true, I’m logging the fuck off. Leave me alone."

Laura Jane Grace + Paris Campbell Grace's Relationship Timeline

Laura Jane Grace and Paris Campbell Grace had a whirlwind romance.

The couple reportedly met for the first time on Nov. 19, 2023. On Nov. 26 of the same year they shared their engagement on their respective public media accounts. Then, on Dec. 18, 2023, the couple were wed in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.

Per Idobi.com, the wedding at the Little White Wedding Chapel did include an Elvis impersonator.

Both Laura Jane Grace and Paris Campbell Grace have now mentioned filing for divorce in their respective statements.

If you or someone you know is facing abuse, visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline website. A disclaimer on the website notes that if you are concerned your Internet usage is being monitored, an alternative option is to call 800-799-SAFE (800-799-7233).