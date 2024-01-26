27 New Rock + Metal Tours + Five Festivals Announced This Past Week (Jan. 19-26, 2024)
We've got 27 new Rock + Metal tours and five big new festival announcements that have rolled out this past week. Which ones are for you? Read on to find out.
It was another big week for announcements, with a little something for everyone. You want some good time, blues-influenced rock? Well The Struts are back and The Black Crowes just announced another tour for their newly announced album. How about some old school alt-rock? The Pixies are hitting the road with Modest Mouse. Avril Lavigne has reclaimed her pop-punk mojo, and she'll be hitting the road, and for those looking for something heavier, In Flames have put together an impressive spring run with Gatecreeper and Creeping Death.
We should also mention the festival announcement season is in full swing with the Beachlife, Bourbon & Beyond, Rock Fest and So What? festivals among the newly announced music weekends for 2024.
What else? Well, see what's new to the tour schedule below.
The Amity Affliction
Tour Dates: April 26 - June 6
Support Acts: Currents, Dying Wish and Mugshot
Ticketing Info: here
Bayside
Tour Dates: April 3 - May 5
Support Acts: Finch, Armor for Sleep and Winona Fighter
Ticketing Info: here
The Black Crowes
Tour Dates: April 2 - June 9
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info: here
Combustion 96
Tour Dates: Jan. 26 - Feb. 4
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info: here
Dave Matthews Band
Tour Dates: May 22 - Sept. 1
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info: here
Decapitated / Septicflesh
Tour Dates: April 16 - May 19
Support Acts: Kataklysm and Allegaeon
Ticketing Info: here
Doobie Brothers
Tour Dates: June 15 - Aug. 30
Support Acts: Robert Cray and Steve Winwood
Ticketing Info: here
Dying Fetus
Tour Dates: April 25 - May 26
Support Acts: Full of Hell, 200 Stab Wounds, Kruelty and Psycho-Frame
Ticketing Info: here
Emo Orchestra
Tour Dates: April 17 - May 24
Support Acts: Escape the Fate
Ticketing Info: here
Anthony Green
Tour Dates: March 4 - April 10
Support Acts: Queen of Jeans and Kayleigh Goldsworthy
Ticketing Info: here
In Flames
Tour Dates: May 1 - May 26
Support Acts: Gatecreeper and Creeping Death
Ticketing Info: here
The Killers
Tour Dates: Aug. 14 - 30
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: During this Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the band will be revisiting the Hot Fuss album in full.
Ticketing Info: here
King Buzzo & Trevor Dunn
Tour Dates: Aug. 1 - Sept. 26
Support Acts: J.D. Pinkus
Ticketing Info: here
Avril Lavigne
Tour Dates: May 22 - Sept. 16
Support Acts: All Time Low, Royal and the Serpent, Simple Plan, Girlfriends
Ticketing Info: here
Lord of the Lost
Tour Dates: Sept. 13 - 28
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info: here
Los Straitjackets
Tour Dates: March 22 - 30
Support Acts: Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys
Ticketing Info: here
Mother Mother / Cavetown
Tour Dates: June 7 - July 13
Support Acts: Destroy Boys
Ticketing Info: here
Mr. Bungle
Tour Dates: May 6 - 19
Support Acts: Otto Von Schirach
Ticketing Info: here
Pixies / Modest Mouse
Tour Dates: May 31 - June 30
Support Acts: Cat Power
Ticketing Info: here
Rotting Christ
Tour Dates: March 25 - April 1
Support Acts: Uada and Abigail Williams
Ticketing Info: here
Skeletal Remains
Tour Dates: March 7 - 10
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: The band is playing a series of record release shows in support of their new album Fragments of the Ageless.
Ticketing Info: here
The Struts
Tour Dates: April 27 - May 9
Support Acts: Lo Spirit
Ticketing Info: here
Sunny Day Real Estate
Tour Dates: March 13 - Oct. 18
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: The shows are in support of the 30th Anniversary of their Diary album.
Ticketing Info: here
Geoff Tate / Adrian Vandenberg
Tour Dates: Feb. 26 - March 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info: here
Vukovi / Calva Louise
Tour Dates: May 8 - 23
Support Acts: Stellar Circuit
Ticketing Info: here
Rick Wakeman
Tour Dates: March 19 - 29
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info: here
Youth Fountain
Tour Dates: May 2 - June 2
Support Acts: Action / Adventure, Like Roses and Carpool
Ticketing Info: here
Zombi
Tour Dates: April 4 - 13
Support Acts: Overcalc
Ticketing Info: here
Also of Note:
* Another week, more music festivals to announce. This week we've got the BeachLife Festival taking place May 3-5 in Redondo Beach, California with headliners Sting, Incubus and My Morning Jacket. The bill also features Dirty Heads, G. Love & Donavan Frankenreiter, Devo, Local Natives, Santigold, Pepper, Chevy Metal, Trey Anastasio, Fleet Foxes, ZZ Top, Courtney Barnett and Sugar Ray among others.
Ticketing Info: here
* The So What?! Festival is back for another year, rocking the Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth, Texas on June 1 and 2. Underoath will headline the first night, performing their They're Only Chasing Safety album in full, with Skillet set to headline the second night. Other acts on the bill include Asking Alexandria, P.O.D., Switchfoot, Relient K., The Amity Affliction, Boys Like Girls, Mayday Parade, Silverstein and the Devil Wears Prada among others.
Ticketing Info: here
* The lineup for the 2024 edition of Bourbon & Beyond has been revealed, with Zach Bryan, Dave Matthews Band, Tyler Childers and Neil Young leading the way. The music weekend will also features Beck, Matchbox Twenty, The National, My Morning Jacket, The War on Drugs, The Beach Boys and plenty more. It takes place Sept. 19-22 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Ticketing Info: here
* Rock Fest returns to Cadott, Wisconsin the weekend of July 18-20 this year. The lineup has Jelly Roll, Shinedown and Thirty Seconds to Mars in the headline spots, with support from Chevelle, The Hu, Fever 333, The 2 Live Crew, Parkway Drive, Beartooth, Atreyu, From Ashes to New, 311, Killswitch Engage, Sevendust, Dirty Honey, Ayron Jones and more.
Ticketing Info: here
* Hatebreed are putting on a special 30th anniversary show in their home state this coming March. Dubbed the "March Metal Matinee," the band will head up a lineup Sunday, March 17 at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Ct., that will also feature Shadows Fall, Shadow of Intent, 100 Demons, With Honor, Sworn Enemy, Dead By Wednesday, Eyes of the Living and Demonscar.
Ticketing Info: here
* After previously announcing Godsmack, the 2024 Upheaval Festival organizers have now added Beartooth, From Ashes to New, Ovtlier and more to the July 19-20 music weekend at Bellknap Park in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Ticketing Info: here
* Theory of a Deadman have been added to the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Summer Festival lineup, booking an Aug. 7 performance. The Sturgis, South Dakota-set Sturgis Rally Concerts will also feature Kid Rock, Jelly Roll, Aaron Lewis and Travis Tritt this year.
Ticketing Info: here
* Botch are winding down their music career and they've announced a pair of farewell shows taking place June 14 and 15 at The Showbox in Seattle, Washington.
Ticketing Info: here
