We've got 27 new Rock + Metal tours and five big new festival announcements that have rolled out this past week. Which ones are for you? Read on to find out.

It was another big week for announcements, with a little something for everyone. You want some good time, blues-influenced rock? Well The Struts are back and The Black Crowes just announced another tour for their newly announced album. How about some old school alt-rock? The Pixies are hitting the road with Modest Mouse. Avril Lavigne has reclaimed her pop-punk mojo, and she'll be hitting the road, and for those looking for something heavier, In Flames have put together an impressive spring run with Gatecreeper and Creeping Death.

We should also mention the festival announcement season is in full swing with the Beachlife, Bourbon & Beyond, Rock Fest and So What? festivals among the newly announced music weekends for 2024.

What else? Well, see what's new to the tour schedule below.

The Amity Affliction

the amity affliction Pure Noise loading...

Tour Dates: April 26 - June 6

Support Acts: Currents, Dying Wish and Mugshot

Ticketing Info: here

Bayside

bayside Big Picture Media loading...

Tour Dates: April 3 - May 5

Support Acts: Finch, Armor for Sleep and Winona Fighter

Ticketing Info: here

The Black Crowes

chris robinson, rich robinson, the black crowes Amy Sussman, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - June 9

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info: here

READ MORE: Chris Robinson Celebrates New Black Crowes Album

Combustion 96

combustion 96 Ethan Massey loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 26 - Feb. 4

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info: here

Dave Matthews Band

dave matthews band Sanjay Suchek loading...

Tour Dates: May 22 - Sept. 1

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info: here

Decapitated / Septicflesh

decapitated, septicflesh Nuclear Blast loading...

Tour Dates: April 16 - May 19

Support Acts: Kataklysm and Allegaeon

Ticketing Info: here

Doobie Brothers

doobie brothers Live Nation loading...

Tour Dates: June 15 - Aug. 30

Support Acts: Robert Cray and Steve Winwood

Ticketing Info: here

Dying Fetus

dying fetus Tracey Brown loading...

Tour Dates: April 25 - May 26

Support Acts: Full of Hell, 200 Stab Wounds, Kruelty and Psycho-Frame

Ticketing Info: here

Emo Orchestra

emo orchestra YouTube: Emo Orchestra loading...

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 24

Support Acts: Escape the Fate

Ticketing Info: here

Anthony Green

anthony green Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: March 4 - April 10

Support Acts: Queen of Jeans and Kayleigh Goldsworthy

Ticketing Info: here

In Flames

in flames Nuclear Blast loading...

Tour Dates: May 1 - May 26

Support Acts: Gatecreeper and Creeping Death

Ticketing Info: here

The Killers

the killers Todd Weaver, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 14 - 30

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: During this Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the band will be revisiting the Hot Fuss album in full.

Ticketing Info: here

King Buzzo & Trevor Dunn

king buzzo, trevor dunn Mackie Osborne loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 1 - Sept. 26

Support Acts: J.D. Pinkus

Ticketing Info: here

Avril Lavigne

Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: May 22 - Sept. 16

Support Acts: All Time Low, Royal and the Serpent, Simple Plan, Girlfriends

Ticketing Info: here

Lord of the Lost

lord of the lost Jan Season loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 13 - 28

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info: here

Los Straitjackets

los straitjackets Jim Herrington loading...

Tour Dates: March 22 - 30

Support Acts: Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys

Ticketing Info: here

Mother Mother / Cavetown

mother mother Mackenzie Walker loading...

Tour Dates: June 7 - July 13

Support Acts: Destroy Boys

Ticketing Info: here

Mr. Bungle

mr. bungle Buzz Osborne loading...

Tour Dates: May 6 - 19

Support Acts: Otto Von Schirach

Ticketing Info: here

Pixies / Modest Mouse

pixies J. James Joiner loading...

Tour Dates: May 31 - June 30

Support Acts: Cat Power

Ticketing Info: here

Rotting Christ

rotting christ Chantik Photography loading...

Tour Dates: March 25 - April 1

Support Acts: Uada and Abigail Williams

Ticketing Info: here

Skeletal Remains

skeletal remains Allen Falcon loading...

Tour Dates: March 7 - 10

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: The band is playing a series of record release shows in support of their new album Fragments of the Ageless.

Ticketing Info: here

The Struts

the struts Ben Cope loading...

Tour Dates: April 27 - May 9

Support Acts: Lo Spirit

Ticketing Info: here

Sunny Day Real Estate

Nicky J. Sims/Redferns, Getty Images Nicky J. Sims/Redferns, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: March 13 - Oct. 18

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: The shows are in support of the 30th Anniversary of their Diary album.

Ticketing Info: here

Geoff Tate / Adrian Vandenberg

geoff tate, adrian vandenberg Scott Dudelson / Elsie Roymans, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 26 - March 16

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info: here

Vukovi / Calva Louise

vukovi Cameron Brisbane loading...

Tour Dates: May 8 - 23

Support Acts: Stellar Circuit

Ticketing Info: here

Rick Wakeman

rick wakeman Lee Wilkinson loading...

Tour Dates: March 19 - 29

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info: here

Youth Fountain

youth fountain Alex Bemis loading...

Tour Dates: May 2 - June 2

Support Acts: Action / Adventure, Like Roses and Carpool

Ticketing Info: here

Zombi

zombi Shawn Brackbill loading...

Tour Dates: April 4 - 13

Support Acts: Overcalc

Ticketing Info: here

Also of Note:

Ethan Miller, Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

* Another week, more music festivals to announce. This week we've got the BeachLife Festival taking place May 3-5 in Redondo Beach, California with headliners Sting, Incubus and My Morning Jacket. The bill also features Dirty Heads, G. Love & Donavan Frankenreiter, Devo, Local Natives, Santigold, Pepper, Chevy Metal, Trey Anastasio, Fleet Foxes, ZZ Top, Courtney Barnett and Sugar Ray among others.

Ticketing Info: here

* The So What?! Festival is back for another year, rocking the Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth, Texas on June 1 and 2. Underoath will headline the first night, performing their They're Only Chasing Safety album in full, with Skillet set to headline the second night. Other acts on the bill include Asking Alexandria, P.O.D., Switchfoot, Relient K., The Amity Affliction, Boys Like Girls, Mayday Parade, Silverstein and the Devil Wears Prada among others.

Ticketing Info: here

* The lineup for the 2024 edition of Bourbon & Beyond has been revealed, with Zach Bryan, Dave Matthews Band, Tyler Childers and Neil Young leading the way. The music weekend will also features Beck, Matchbox Twenty, The National, My Morning Jacket, The War on Drugs, The Beach Boys and plenty more. It takes place Sept. 19-22 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Ticketing Info: here

* Rock Fest returns to Cadott, Wisconsin the weekend of July 18-20 this year. The lineup has Jelly Roll, Shinedown and Thirty Seconds to Mars in the headline spots, with support from Chevelle, The Hu, Fever 333, The 2 Live Crew, Parkway Drive, Beartooth, Atreyu, From Ashes to New, 311, Killswitch Engage, Sevendust, Dirty Honey, Ayron Jones and more.

Ticketing Info: here

* Hatebreed are putting on a special 30th anniversary show in their home state this coming March. Dubbed the "March Metal Matinee," the band will head up a lineup Sunday, March 17 at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Ct., that will also feature Shadows Fall, Shadow of Intent, 100 Demons, With Honor, Sworn Enemy, Dead By Wednesday, Eyes of the Living and Demonscar.

Ticketing Info: here

* After previously announcing Godsmack, the 2024 Upheaval Festival organizers have now added Beartooth, From Ashes to New, Ovtlier and more to the July 19-20 music weekend at Bellknap Park in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Ticketing Info: here

* Theory of a Deadman have been added to the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Summer Festival lineup, booking an Aug. 7 performance. The Sturgis, South Dakota-set Sturgis Rally Concerts will also feature Kid Rock, Jelly Roll, Aaron Lewis and Travis Tritt this year.

Ticketing Info: here

* Botch are winding down their music career and they've announced a pair of farewell shows taking place June 14 and 15 at The Showbox in Seattle, Washington.

Ticketing Info: here