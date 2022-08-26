My Chemical Romance, Circa Survive, Thursday + Coheed + Cambria Members Form Post-Hardcore Supergroup L.S. Dunes

Take a guitarist from My Chemical Romance, the singer from Circa Survive, the Thursday rhythm section and a Coheed and Cambria guitarist and what do you get? The new post-hardcore supergroup L.S. Dunes, who have dropped their first new song "Permanent Rebellion" and served up details of their debut album today (Aug. 26).

The five-piece outfit features Anthony Green on vocals with Frank Iero and Travis Stever handling guitars and Tim Payne and Tucker Rule on bass and drums. Coming off the pandemic shutdown, the band's members decided that the timing was right to pursue the project. "We never knew if we would ever get to play these songs together; in fact none of us lifelong musicians really knew if we'd ever be able to play music for a live audience ever again," Iero recounts. "'Permanent Rebellion' is about taking back what is rightfully yours."

The song is brimming with an urgency and plenty of energy, pulsing with low end vitality through the verses before Green bolts out of his melodic melancholy into an in-your-face ferocity for the chorus. Check out the performance-based video and lyrics for the song below.

L.S. Dunes, "Permanent Rebellion" Lyrics

Stare

Neither wait for your arrival

Chastise in the weight of your approval Tongue tied never rest

Buried in your favorite dress I don’t want to be alone like this

Why don’t you make it want you want to be

I don’t want to be the victim here

Another victim here False alarm defeat

The way I pick

The night fades

Apostles of deceit and instant facts

The night shakes All around us

Everything starts to beat I don’t wanna take the long way home

But I don’t wanna find another way

Don’t need to know what your opinion is

I don’t wanna be alone like this

Why don’t you make it want you want it to be

I don’t want to be a victim here

Another victim here. Tongue tied in distress

Buried in your favorite dress.

L.S. Dunes, "Permanent Rebellion"

"Permanent Rebellion" serves as a fiery intro to this new collective, who have compiled 11 tracks for their debut disc that carries the title Past Lives. Rule says of their album, "We wanted to do something where you can hear all our bands in it and yet, not have it sound like any one in particular. Our roots are punk rock and hardcore, and the vibe is hope for all the lost souls."

Past Lives is due on Nov. 11 through Fantasy Records. Pre-orders with merch bundle options are available at this location. The album artwork and track listing can be seen below.

L.S. Dunes will make their live debut, booking two festival appearances for the fall. You can find them playing Chicago's Riot Fest on Sept. 16 and Sacramento's Aftershock Festival on Oct. 8. They'll follow that with a full fledged tour taking place in November. See all the stops listed below and get ticketing info here.

L.S. Dunes, Past Lives Album Artwork + Track Listing

l.s. dunes past lives album artwork Fantasy Records

"2022"

"Antibodies"

"Grey Veins"

"Like Forever"

"Blender"

"Past Lives"

"It Takes Time"

"Bombsquad"

"Grifter"

"Permanent Rebellion"

"Sleep Cult"

L.S. Dunes Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Sept. 16 — Chicago, Ill. @ RIOTFEST

Oct. 8 — Sacramento, Calif. @ AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL

Nov 12 — Garden Grove, Calif. @ Garden Ampitheater

Nov. 13 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Bimbo's 365

Nov. 14 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Troubadour

Nov. 18 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

Nov. 22 — Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Underground

Nov. 25 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ Lanes

Nov. 26 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ First Unitarian Church

Nov. 27 — Boston, Mass. @ The Sinclair

Nov. 29 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Nov. 30 — Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar