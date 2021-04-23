"Call it a band or a supergroup ... It's Fuckin' Whatever," reads a line in the bio of the new collective Fuckin' Whatever that includes members of Taking Back Sunday, Circa Survive and Grouplove. And to get a taste of what that might sound like, the band has issued a trippy new song titled "Original Sin" that strays a bit from what each members regular groups sound like.

Fuckin Whatever's lineup consists of Taking Back Sunday's Adam Lazzara and John Nolan paired with Circa Survive's Anthony Green and Grouplove's Ben Homola. According to their bio, the project was born out of longtime friendships that were fostered by late nights on the road.

The seeds of the band started with the 2016 Taste of Chaos tour when Green would set up post performance acoustic gigs in the parking lot after sets that eventually evolved into impromptu backstage jams. During these jams, the foursome played minus percussion using their vocals and stomping to keep the beat. Eventually they started taping the jams, which led to dozens of recordings.

During the pandemic-affected year of 2020, Green reached out to the other jam session participants about the idea of doing something with the music and that turned into Fuckin' Whatever, who now have an EP due June 4 via Born Loser Records.

The set has zero instruments with Lazzara confirming, "It's pretty much 80 percent mouth noises and 20 percent Ben slapping things around the house." The group has already released the songs "I'm Waiting on You" and "Trash" with the slow burning and tribal "Original Sin" being the third to arrive off the five-song set.

Green and Lazzara share lead vocals on the new song and a video can be viewed below. The Fuckin Whatever EP is due digitally June 4 with a vinyl arriving Aug. 13. Pre-orders are being taken here. You can also get all three released songs from their self-titled set via their Bandcamp page.

Fuckin Whatever, "Original Sin"

Fuckin Whatever, Fuckin Whatever EP Artwork + Track Listing

Born Loser Records

1. "Trash"

2. "I'm Waiting on You"

3. "Never Believe"

4. "Original Sin"

5. "I'm Not Afraid"