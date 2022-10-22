When We Were Young Saturday Kickoff Canceled Due to High Winds

Mother Nature is clearly no fan of emo and pop-punk. Organizers of the much-anticipated When We Were Young Festival just made the announcement that they've unfortunately had to cancel Day One activities for today, Oct. 22, due to high winds in the Las Vegas area that have made it unsafe to go forward with an open, staged event.

Organizers posted a message on the festival's official website, stating, "When We Were Young Festival organizers have spent the last several days proactively preparing the festival grounds for a windy Saturday. The National Weather Service has now upgraded their Saturday forecast to a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-40 mph sustained winds with potential 60 mph gusts."

The message continues, "Under advisement of the National Weather Service and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, we have no other choice than to cancel today’s When We Were Young Festival. The safety of our fans, artists and staff will always be our top priority. This was not a decision that came lightly. We know many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favorite bands and have been looking forward to this day for months. We were equally as excited and are devastated to have to share this news."

Ticketholders for Oct. 22 are able to seek full refunds through the event's ticket processor Front Gate Tickets and, organizers said, can expect payment within 30 days.

The statement sheds hope that tomorrow will be a new day "without any wind advisories" on deck for Sunday, Oct. 23. So far, organizers say, the event is still planned for that date and the third and final added date of Oct. 29.

The full lineup is slated to attend each date, including headliners My Chemical Romance and Paramore as well as performances from AFI, The Used, Bring Me the Horizon, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, A Day to Remember and many others.

Remaining dates for When We Were Young 2022 are sold out but perhaps some luck will befall today's ticketholders who are no doubt broken-hearted by this development. The event also recently announced details for the 2023 iteration.

The festival's full statement about today's cancelation is below.