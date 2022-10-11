When We Were Young Festival Announces Over 50 Bands for 2023 – Blink-182, Green Day + More
With this year's installment of the When We Were Young Festival set to take place in just a couple of weeks, the event's organizers are already looking toward next year, having just announced an impressive 2023 lineup that includes over 50 bands with Blink-182 (now featuring Tom DeLonge) tabbed as the headliner.
Earlier today (Oct. 11), Blink-182 officially announced the return of DeLonge, who left the group in 2015 and had not been featured on a Blink album since 2011's Neighborhoods. There's a new record on the way with an appearance at the When We Were Young Festival being one of dozens on the books amid a 2023 and 2024 world tour.
It's not the only reunion destined for the WWWY stage next year, with Say Anything, Something Corporate and Finch all returning to action at this emo oasis taking place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Oct. 21. Other high profile artists include Green Day, Good Charlotte, Rise Against, Sum 41, Simple Plan, New Found Glory and many more.
See the full lineup directly below.
Look for tickets to go on sale on to the general public Oct. 14 at 2PM PT and fans who sign up for early access at the festival website will have access to the pre-sale starting Oct. 14 at 10AM PT.
When We Were Young Festival — 2023 Lineup (reunions in bold)
Green Day
Blink-182
Good Charlotte
Rise Against
Yellowcard
Sum 41
Simple Plan
New Found Glory
30 Seconds to Mars
The Offspring
5 Seconds of Summer
All Time Low
Pierce the veil
Thrice
Something Corporate
Gym Class Heroes
Motion City Soundtrack
Say Anything
Michelle Branch
Saves The Day
MxPx
The Academy Is...
Bowling for Soup
Less Than Jake
Finch
Movements
Waterparks
Relient K
Turnover
Goldfinger
The Ataris
Plain White T's
Beach Bunny
Joyce Manor
AJJ
Citizen
The Veronicas
The Front Bottoms
The Wrecks
Tigers Jaw
Hot Mulligan
Lit
Zebrahead
Set It Off
No Pressure
Fenix TC
The Movie Life
Ekkstacy
Knuckle Puck
Kenny Hoopla
Games We Play
Jean Dawson
Magnolia Park