When We Were Young Festival Announces Over 50 Bands for 2023 – Blink-182, Green Day + More

With this year's installment of the When We Were Young Festival set to take place in just a couple of weeks, the event's organizers are already looking toward next year, having just announced an impressive 2023 lineup that includes over 50 bands with Blink-182 (now featuring Tom DeLonge) tabbed as the headliner.

Earlier today (Oct. 11), Blink-182 officially announced the return of DeLonge, who left the group in 2015 and had not been featured on a Blink album since 2011's Neighborhoods. There's a new record on the way with an appearance at the When We Were Young Festival being one of dozens on the books amid a 2023 and 2024 world tour.

It's not the only reunion destined for the WWWY stage next year, with Say Anything, Something Corporate and Finch all returning to action at this emo oasis taking place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Oct. 21. Other high profile artists include Green Day, Good Charlotte, Rise Against, Sum 41, Simple Plan, New Found Glory and many more.

See the full lineup directly below.

Look for tickets to go on sale on to the general public Oct. 14 at 2PM PT and fans who sign up for early access at the festival website will have access to the pre-sale starting Oct. 14 at 10AM PT.

When We Were Young Festival — 2023 Lineup (reunions in bold)

Green Day

Blink-182

Good Charlotte

Rise Against

Yellowcard

Sum 41

Simple Plan

New Found Glory

30 Seconds to Mars

The Offspring

5 Seconds of Summer

All Time Low

Pierce the veil

Thrice

Something Corporate

Gym Class Heroes

Motion City Soundtrack

Say Anything

Michelle Branch

Saves The Day

MxPx

The Academy Is...

Bowling for Soup

Less Than Jake

Finch

Movements

Waterparks

Relient K

Turnover

Goldfinger

The Ataris

Plain White T's

Beach Bunny

Joyce Manor

AJJ

Citizen

The Veronicas

The Front Bottoms

The Wrecks

Tigers Jaw

Hot Mulligan

Lit

Zebrahead

Set It Off

No Pressure

Fenix TC

The Movie Life

Ekkstacy

Knuckle Puck

Kenny Hoopla

Games We Play

Jean Dawson

Magnolia Park

