Tom DeLonge is back in blink-182.

The return of the estranged guitarist-vocalist of the veteran pop-punk band, also the visionary behind alt-rockers Angels & Airwaves, was announced on the group's social media pages, which also promised that a new album is on the way, with the new song "Edging" set to debut on Oct. 14.

They've also unveiled a massive list of world tour dates for 2023 and 2024, all of which can be viewed further down the page.

DeLonge had hinted at his blink-182 comeback earlier this year through his Instagram bio. In 2015, Alkaline Trio guitarist and vocalist Matt Skiba replaced DeLonge in blink.

Now, the latest homecoming between blink-182's classic members, naturally a boon for diehard fans, has finally come to pass. Last year, DeLonge suggested his return was only a matter of time. Over the summer, Skiba said he wasn't sure he was still in the band.

When DeLonge and blink became professionally estranged in 2015, blink's Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker recruited Skiba in his place. They released the albums California (2016) and Nine (2019) with the Alkaline Trio rocker. But talks of a blink reunion with DeLonge often cropped up. They gained steam last year after Hoppus finished chemotherapy. Hoppus recently said he was "open to anything" regarding blink's future.

Blink-182 went on hiatus from 2005 to 2009, returning in 2011 with Neighborhoods, their latest studio LP with DeLonge. Last year, Angels & Airwaves released the album Lifeforms.

Tickets for Blink's world tour go on sale on Oct. 17 at 10AM local time at the Blink-182 website.

BLINK-182 2023 + 2024 TOUR DATES

LATIN AMERICA (2023)

+With support from Wallows

March 11 – Tijuana, Mexico @ Imperial GNP (Festival)

March 14 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio San Marcos+

March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay @ Venue TBA

March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia @ Estereo Picnic (Festival)

March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

March 28 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes+

April 1-2 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Venue TBA

NORTH AMERICA (2023)

*With support from Turnstile

May 4 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center*

May 6 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center*

May 9 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena*

May 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena*

May 12 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre*

May 16 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

May 17 – Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena*

May 19 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden*

May 20 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena*

May 21 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden*

May 23 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena*

May 24 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center*

May 26 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Arena*

May 27 – Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium*

Jun 14 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center*

Jun 16 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium*

Jun 20 – San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena*

Jun 22 – San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center*

Jun 23 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center*

Jun 25 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena*

Jun 27 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena*

Jun 29 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place*

Jun 30 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome*

July 3 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena*

July 5 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center*

July 7 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center*

July 8 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center*

July 10 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena*

July 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ FLA Live Arena*

July 13 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena*

July 14 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center*

July 16 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena*

EUROPE (2023)

^With support from The Story So Far

Sept. 2 – Glasgow, U.K. @ OVO Hydro^

Sept. 4 – Belfast, U.K. @ SSE Arena^

Sept. 5 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena^

Sept. 8 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis^

Sept. 9 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena^

Sept. 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena^

Sept. 13 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena^

Sept. 14 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum^

Sept. 16 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena^

Sept. 17 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena^

Sept. 19 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena^

Sept. 20 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle^

Oct. 2– Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena^

Oct. 3 – Madrid, Spain @ Wizink Centre^

Oct. 4 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi^

Oct. 6 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena^

Oct. 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome^

Oct. 9 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena^

Oct. 11 – London, U.K. @ The O2^

Oct. 14 – Birmingham, U.K. @ Utilita Arena^

Oct. 15 – Manchester, U.K. @ AO Arena^

Oct. 21 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young Festival

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND (2024)

!With Support from Rise Against

Feb. 9 – Perth, Western Australia @ RAC Arena!

Feb. 11 – Adelaide, South Australia @ Entertainment Centre!

Feb. 13 – Melbourne, Victoria @ Rod Laver Arena!

Feb. 16 – Sydney, New South Wales @ Qudos Bank Arena!

Feb. 19 – Brisbane, Queensland @ Entertainment Centre!

Feb. 23 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena!

Feb. 26 – Christchurch, New Zealand @ Christchurch Arena!