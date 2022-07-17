Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba Isn’t Sure if He’s Still in Blink-182

Is Alkaline Trio vocalist Matt Skiba still in Blink-182? Even he doesn't know.

Skiba took over for guitarist Tom DeLonge in 2015, and although he contributed to the band’s last two studio LPs (2016’s California and 2019’s Nine), he was missing from 2020’s “Quarantine” single. (That said, he did appear in the music video for it.)

His absence from the tune prompted many fans to wonder if he’s still in the group, including Instagram user @blinkinpark89. Over the weekend, Skiba posted new photos of himself at the National WWII Museum to the social media platform, to which @blinkinpark89 commented: “You guys think he is still in Blink? No Blink content here and the Blink guys dont Post pictures mit matt.”

Skiba responded candidly by saying, “your guess is as good as mine. Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time w @blink182. We shall see…” The exchange can be seen below per Rock Feed.

Naturally, their exchange was followed by dozens of supportive users assuring Skiba that his role in Blink-182 means a lot to them and that they hope he remains involved with the band.

Last July, Skiba spoke with NME about taking over for DeLonge: “The overwhelming amount of support and graciousness the fans have shown me overpowers any hate or shit-talking. It feels like our band – Mark, Travis, me and the fans. It’s not the same band without Tom but it has the same name, and I think there’s a good reason for that.”

With any luck, Blink-182’s planned follow-up to Nine will arrive before too long and Skiba will be there every step of the way.