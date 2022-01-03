38 Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums of 2022

If you think 2021 was a big year for new music, just wait until you see what 2022 has in store. Some of rock and metal's biggest acts are set to return, keeping the momentum going after a red hot year for heavier music.

So who's made the most of their pandemic downtime? Well, having fulfilled touring obligations for their previous album, Slipknot fans won't have to wait too long for a new record. We're also expecting to see new albums from theatrical heavy hitters Ghost and Rammstein.

The new year should also continue the radio airwave chart battle with Shinedown and Three Days Grace looking to extend their chart-topping singles after fresh new albums arrive from both bands. And Bring Me the Horizon and Weezer both look to add to their multi-release projects.

Get a closer look at what 2022 has to offer by checking out our 36 Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums of 2022 gallery below. And if you want to keep up with all the impending 2022 released, be sure to check out our regularly updated release calendar here!

Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums of 2022 What should be on your radar for 2022.