Angels & Airwaves Announce New Album + Tour Dates From Space, Debut ‘Restless Souls’
Angels & Airwaves thought a little outside of the box when it came time to announce their new album and tour. How far out of the box? Try outer space!
The group just announced their sixth studio album Lifeforms by partnering with Sent Into Space where they launched a renewable hydrogen capsule that played a premiere of the new album while displaying the tour and album info. You can check that out in full below.
Angels & Airwaves Announce New Album + Tour in Space
Lifeforms will officially arrive on this planet on Sept. 24, with Angels & Airwaves hitting the road just five days later on Sept. 29 to kick off their world tour. The run starts stateside in Riverside, California though the group does have a preview performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago on July 31. The group also revealed the first European tour leg taking place in March 2022. See all the stops listed at the bottom of this post and get your tickets here.
Along with the album and tour announcement, Angels & Airwaves issued a new song called "Relentless Souls." The track is written from the perspective of God as a letter to humanity regarding life’s trials and the necessity for humans to demonstrate resiliency.
“'Restless Souls' in many ways is a honest letter from God to humanity - because life seems to always be looking for ways to inspire, clarify and teach us when things become more difficult,” said frontman Tom DeLonge. Check out the lyrics and video for the song below.
Angels & Airwaves, "Restless Souls" Lyrics
Everything and everyone
Every word is falsified
Can not see what you’ve become
A little hard to recognize
Everything’s been overdone
Honesty is crucified
Can’t sleep when shots are fired
Even if they’re justified
If you are the mastermind
Are you mad, with an ax to grind
If you need to testify
Take the reigns or step aside
There’s another kind a treason
Any day that you can lose yourself
Anything that you believe in
Your little prison, and a private hell
Are you feeling kind of angry
You want to fly but your heart’s so closed
You can catch a liar safely
But never sure of anything they know
What’s that little moving light then
Do you believe in ghosts
It’s a little terrifying
To be a part of something so unknown
Don’t you cry
it only hurts when
You look with your eyes
A thousand years have passed
From day to night,
From death to light
When we feel like the world’s caving in
We will never give in
Don’t you cry
We only hurt, when
Love has been denied
A thousand voices proved
our conscience right,
We come from light
When we feel like the world’s caving in
We will never give in
There’s a tiny little razor
Laying on a painted window sill
Like a little generator
It’ll scare like only high school will
If your feeling kind of empty
like being lost in the background would
You can say it me safely
So let it out, cause ya know you should
Hold on, to me, we’re watching
Ice melt, disease, like something’s
Comin’
Hold on, to me, I’m watching over
You, I’ll be, watching you
Angels & Airwaves, "Restless Souls"
DeLonge says of the new Lifeforms album, “This album for me is a journey through different relationships, different points of view, and how we each have our own life path.” As stated, the album arrives Sept. 24. Pre-orders for Lifeforms are available at this location.
Angels & Airwaves, Lifeforms Album Artwork + Track Listing
1. Timebomb
2. Euphoria
3. Spellbound
4. No More Guns
5. Losing My Mind
6. Automatic
7. Restless Souls
8. Rebel Girl
9. A Fire in a Nameless Town
10. Kiss & Tell
Angels & Airwaves 2021/2022 Tour Dates:
July 31 - Chicago, Ill. @ Lollapalooza*
Sept. 29 - Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Sept. 30 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Warfield
Oct. 2 - Portland, Ore. @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
Oct. 3 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO
Oct. 5 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union
Oct. 6 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore
Oct. 8 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway
Oct. 10 - Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore
Oct. 12 - Newport, Ky. @ Ovation
Oct. 13 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
Oct. 15 - Oxon Hill, (DC) Md. @ MGM National Harbor
Oct. 16 - Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live
Oct. 17 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
Oct. 19 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall
Oct. 20 - Boston. Mass. @ House of Blues
Oct. 22 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
Oct. 23 - New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein*
Oct. 24 - Norfolk, Va. @ NorVA
Oct. 26 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Janus Live
Oct. 27 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
Oct. 28 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Oct. 30 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side
Oct. 31 - Austin, Texas @ ACL Live
Nov. 1 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
Nov. 3 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren
Nov. 5 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Palladium*
Nov. 7 - San Diego, Calif. @ Soma
March 10 - Leeds, UK @ 02 Academy
March 11 - Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy
March 12 - Manchester, UK @ Academy
March 13 - Glasgow, UK @ 02 Academy
March 15 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
March 16 - Bristol, UK 02 @ Academy
March 17 - London, UK 02 @ Kentish Town Forum
March 20 - Paris, France @ Le Trianon
March 22 - Munich, Germany @ Tonhalle
March 23 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys
March 25 - Koln, Germany @ E Werk
March 27 - Hanover, Germany @ Capitol
*already announced
