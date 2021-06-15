Angels & Airwaves thought a little outside of the box when it came time to announce their new album and tour. How far out of the box? Try outer space!

The group just announced their sixth studio album Lifeforms by partnering with Sent Into Space where they launched a renewable hydrogen capsule that played a premiere of the new album while displaying the tour and album info. You can check that out in full below.

Angels & Airwaves Announce New Album + Tour in Space

Lifeforms will officially arrive on this planet on Sept. 24, with Angels & Airwaves hitting the road just five days later on Sept. 29 to kick off their world tour. The run starts stateside in Riverside, California though the group does have a preview performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago on July 31. The group also revealed the first European tour leg taking place in March 2022. See all the stops listed at the bottom of this post and get your tickets here.

Along with the album and tour announcement, Angels & Airwaves issued a new song called "Relentless Souls." The track is written from the perspective of God as a letter to humanity regarding life’s trials and the necessity for humans to demonstrate resiliency.

“'Restless Souls' in many ways is a honest letter from God to humanity - because life seems to always be looking for ways to inspire, clarify and teach us when things become more difficult,” said frontman Tom DeLonge. Check out the lyrics and video for the song below.

Angels & Airwaves, "Restless Souls" Lyrics

Everything and everyone

Every word is falsified

Can not see what you’ve become

A little hard to recognize Everything’s been overdone

Honesty is crucified

Can’t sleep when shots are fired

Even if they’re justified If you are the mastermind

Are you mad, with an ax to grind

If you need to testify

Take the reigns or step aside There’s another kind a treason

Any day that you can lose yourself

Anything that you believe in

Your little prison, and a private hell Are you feeling kind of angry

You want to fly but your heart’s so closed

You can catch a liar safely

But never sure of anything they know What’s that little moving light then

Do you believe in ghosts

It’s a little terrifying

To be a part of something so unknown Don’t you cry

it only hurts when

You look with your eyes

A thousand years have passed

From day to night,

From death to light

When we feel like the world’s caving in We will never give in Don’t you cry

We only hurt, when

Love has been denied

A thousand voices proved

our conscience right,

We come from light

When we feel like the world’s caving in

We will never give in There’s a tiny little razor

Laying on a painted window sill

Like a little generator

It’ll scare like only high school will If your feeling kind of empty

like being lost in the background would

You can say it me safely

So let it out, cause ya know you should Hold on, to me, we’re watching

Ice melt, disease, like something’s

Comin’

Hold on, to me, I’m watching over

You, I’ll be, watching you

Angels & Airwaves, "Restless Souls"

DeLonge says of the new Lifeforms album, “This album for me is a journey through different relationships, different points of view, and how we each have our own life path.” As stated, the album arrives Sept. 24. Pre-orders for Lifeforms are available at this location.

Angels & Airwaves, Lifeforms Album Artwork + Track Listing

Rise Records

1. Timebomb

2. Euphoria

3. Spellbound

4. No More Guns

5. Losing My Mind

6. Automatic

7. Restless Souls

8. Rebel Girl

9. A Fire in a Nameless Town

10. Kiss & Tell

Angels & Airwaves 2021/2022 Tour Dates:

July 31 - Chicago, Ill. @ Lollapalooza*

Sept. 29 - Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Sept. 30 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Warfield

Oct. 2 - Portland, Ore. @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

Oct. 3 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO

Oct. 5 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union

Oct. 6 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore

Oct. 8 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway

Oct. 10 - Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore

Oct. 12 - Newport, Ky. @ Ovation

Oct. 13 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

Oct. 15 - Oxon Hill, (DC) Md. @ MGM National Harbor

Oct. 16 - Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live

Oct. 17 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Oct. 19 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Oct. 20 - Boston. Mass. @ House of Blues

Oct. 22 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Oct. 23 - New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein*

Oct. 24 - Norfolk, Va. @ NorVA

Oct. 26 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Janus Live

Oct. 27 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Oct. 28 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Oct. 30 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side

Oct. 31 - Austin, Texas @ ACL Live

Nov. 1 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Nov. 3 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren

Nov. 5 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Palladium*

Nov. 7 - San Diego, Calif. @ Soma

March 10 - Leeds, UK @ 02 Academy

March 11 - Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy

March 12 - Manchester, UK @ Academy

March 13 - Glasgow, UK @ 02 Academy

March 15 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

March 16 - Bristol, UK 02 @ Academy

March 17 - London, UK 02 @ Kentish Town Forum

March 20 - Paris, France @ Le Trianon

March 22 - Munich, Germany @ Tonhalle

March 23 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys

March 25 - Koln, Germany @ E Werk

March 27 - Hanover, Germany @ Capitol

*already announced

