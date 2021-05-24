There's a lot to be happy about if you're a rock fan in 2021. Concerts are coming back, but more importantly we're getting a wealth of new music bands can play when they hit those stages. In this feature, we're keeping a running tally of the Best Rock Songs that 2021 has to offer and it's been quite an impressive start to the year so far.

With many acts either holding their records last or using the pandemic downtime to work up new albums, it's led to a bumper crop of fresh releases and allowed for more innovation for some acts suddenly not tied to a schedule.

Sure, you'll find rock staples such as Foo Fighters, Evanescence, Rob Zombie, The Pretty Reckless and Greta Van Fleet here, but we've also been digging the newer acts for 2021 you need to know. Ayron Jones, Cleopatrick, Dirty Honey and Mammoth WVH are likely already on your radar for those of you who regularly flip on the radio, but have you checked out As Everything Unfolds, Holding Absence, Lilith Czar or Teenage Wrist?

It's an ever-growing list when it comes to the quality cuts that 2021 is giving us, so check out our picks for the Best Rock Songs of 2021 (So Far) in the gallery below.

(Contributions by Chad Childers, Philip Trapp, Lauryn Schaffner, Yasmine Summan, Jake Richardson, Rabab Al-Sharif, Graham Hartmann and Joe DiVita)

PLAYLIST: Follow Loudwire's Spotify playlist of 2021's Best Rock Songs (So Far).