Angels and Airwaves Add Livestream Show to Finish 2021 U.S. Tour

Angels and Airwaves are hitting the home stretch of their 2021 U.S. touring, but before they pack away the instruments and enjoy a holiday break, the band have just added a livestream concert that fans will be able to catch from home.

The group has teamed up with Supersphere and the ticketing platform Eluvio LIVE for a rare streaming concert on Nov. 9 at 9PM ET / 6PM PT. The show finds Tom DeLonge and his bandmates promoting their newly released Lifeforms album as well as past Angels & Airwaves favorites.

Billed as more than just a show stream, this digital experience will go beyond the traditional livestream format, providing each digital concert ticket buyer with an exclusive NFT as well.

“We’re trying to do something special for this album and build an entire world for people to interact with,” said Tom DeLonge. “We’ve always seen new technologies as opening up new opportunities, and we hope this experience is only the start of a new way to connect deeply with our fans.”

Housing both the concert and NFT giveaway under one digital roof is made possible through Eluvio’s dual ticketing and streaming platform. Eluvio’s proprietary technology enables them to stream live video at 4K quality with very low latency, offering fans a high quality experience across a range of devices. And because that technology is built on blockchain, each ticket purchased is also a smart contract that in the future can be used to directly connect fans with exclusive shows, music, merch, or whatever AVA’s expansive imagination can dream up.

“By tying streaming and blockchain capabilities together we’re helping create more creative possibilities, revenue opportunities, and possibilities for fan engagement,” said Eluvio Head of BD and Partnerships Americas, Dan Vecchi. “We can’t wait to watch and support Angels and Airwaves as they bring their artistry and sound to fans around the world.”

For the upcoming livestream, fans can purchase tickets for the show and NFT giveaway at this location. And as stated, Angels and Airwaves' Lifeforms album is available now. Pick it up here.

Eluvio / Supersphere / Angels and Airwaves