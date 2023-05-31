Matt Skiba, the Alkaline Trio bandleader who replaced Tom DeLonge in blink-182 for several years, has formed a new band that harkens back to his punk roots.

Called LEKTRON, the Skiba-fronted act features AFI bassist Hunter Burgan, Against Me! drummer and journeyman rocker Atom Willard, and guitarist Randy Moore.

On Tuesday (May 30), LEKTRON released their debut two-song single on Asian Man Records, the iconic punk and ska label that worked with Alkaline Trio early on. The songs' earnest garage-punk style shows a Skiba who's comfortable mining the sonic past while keeping a daring eye on his creative future.

Listen to the LEKTRON songs, "Dirty Jacks" and "She's a War," near the bottom of this post. They'll be released in a 12" vinyl package soon; pre-orders are going fast.

READ MORE: Watch blink-182 Play Skiba-Era Songs With DeLonge for the First Time

Willard also currently drums in Plosivs after a history of being the stickman behind outfits such as Angels & Airwaves, The Offspring, The Special Goodness and more. Moore also plays in the band Get Married plus Alkaline Trio bassist Dan Andriano's The Bygones.

LEKTRON "draws influence from its members' respective projects as well as bands like Fugazi, Joy Division and Brainiac," a press release says. A full-length LEKTRON album and touring is promised by the new group.

LEKTRON Single