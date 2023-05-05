Setlist + Video – Blink-182 Play Matt Skiba Era Songs With Tom DeLonge for First Time at Tour Kickoff

After a pair of unexpected headlining performances at this year's Coachella festival, Blink-182 have performed the first show of the reunion tour with Tom DeLonge in Minnesota. The band even played two songs from the Matt Skiba era and fan-filmed footage can be seen below in addition to the the complete 25-song setlist.

What songs from the Matt Skiba era were played?

Performing at the Xcel Center in St. Paul, Minnesota last night (May 4), Blink-182 dove into two tracks off 2016's California, which was the pop-punk group's first full length with Matt Skiba (Alkaline Trio) on guitar and vocals in place of DeLonge, who departed in 2015.

Appearing 12th in the set was "Cynical" and the album's biggest hit, "Bored to Death" came 18th. Both are popular live tracks that were often played during Skiba' tenure, with "Bored to Death" having been performed over 200 times before DeLonge rejoined.

No songs off 2019's Nine, Blink's second record with Skiba, were part of the set.

Blink-182, "Bored to Death" Live on May 4, 2023 (First Time With Tom DeLonge)

Blink-182, "Cynical" Live on May 4, 2023 (First Time With Tom DeLonge)

Were there any other rarities in the set?

Yes there were!

"Up All Night," culled from 2011's Neighborhoods, the last with DeLonge before he exited in 2015, was played for the first time live since 2016 and for the first time with the returning member since 2014.

Blink-182, "Up All Night" Live on May 4, 2023

The incredibly popular Enema of the State hit "Adam's Song" was the 20th track of the night and it was the first time Blink-182 brought it to the stage since 2009. "Ghost on the Dance Floor," the Neighborhoods opener, directly followed, putting an end to the nearly decade-long gap in live performances.

Blink-182, "Adam's Song" Live on May 4, 2023

Blink-182, "Ghost on the Dance Floor" Live on May 4, 2023

READ MORE: Naked Travis Barker Becomes Liquid Death Enema Kit Spokesman

Catch Blink-182 on tour in 2023 and 2024

See all of Blink-182 scheduled tour dates at this location and get tickets here.

Blink-182 Setlist — May 4, 2023 (St. Paul, Minnesota)

"Anthem Part Two" "The Rock Show" "Family Reunion" "Man Overboard" "Feeling This" "Reckless Abandon" "Dysentery Gary" "Up All Night" (First time live since 2016, first time with Tom since 2014) "Dumpweed" "EDGING" "Aliens Exist" "Cynical" (First time with Tom) "Don't Leave Me" Happy Holidays, You Bastard" "Stay Together for the Kids" "Always" "Down" "Bored to Death" (First time with Tom) "I Miss You" "Adam's Song" (First time with Tom since 2009) "Ghost on the Dancefloor" (First time live since 2014) "What's My Age Again?" "First Date" (with Ramones "Pinhead" intro sang by Mark, and "Blitzkrieg Bop" intro sang by Tom) "All the Small Things" "Dammit" (With Vanilla Ice "Ice Ice Baby" tease)

via setlist.fm