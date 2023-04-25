Naked Travis Barker Becomes Liquid Death ‘Enema’ Kit Spokesman

Travis Barker, spokesman! The Blink-182 drummer has become the latest hard hitter to serve as a brand ambassador for Liquid Death Mountain Water, but his commercial comes with a twist.

"What's my secret? How did I marry the woman of my dreams? How have I had such a successful career in music?," asks a nude Barker with his nether regions pixelated and then answering his own questions, professing, "I use Liquid Death Mountain Water ... in my [bleep]."

Yes, with a little imagination, you can figure out what Travis is talking about, touting a new Enema of the State collectible enema kit, playing off of Blink-182's most successful album. It's just the latest outrageous commercial from the Liquid Death water company.

So what exactly do you get as part of this special Enema of the State collectible enema kit? Well, it comes with a custom-branded enema bulb and a 19.2 oz can of Liquid Death autographed by the drummer, and it should be noted that only a few hundred of these were made, so it's a true collector's item.

That said, it should be noted that the Enema of the State kit is a limited edition collectible adult art piece and not intended for use as a real medical device. Enema of the State should never be placed in or near your butthole without consulting a doctor first. Also, you should not place it in or near your friend’s butthole without consulting them or their doctor first either.

This limited edition kit is available through the Liquid Death website for $182. Place your order here.

Enema of the State was Barker's first full record playing with Blink-182, taking over for Scott Raynor behind the kit. The album featured the singles "What's My Age Again?," "All the Small Things" and "Adam's Song."

Blink-182 recently returned to the stage with Tom DeLonge back as part of the lineup, performing at both weekends of Coachella. After being a late addition for week one, and delivering a set full of hits, the band were called upon to headline week two after Frank Ocean had to exit the bill.

You can catch Blink-182 featuring the return of Tom DeLonge with the band throughout 2023. Get your tickets here.

Travis Barker Promotes Liquid Death's Enema of the State Enema Kit