Setlist + Video – blink-182 Play First Reunion Show With Tom DeLonge at Coachella

blink-182 played their first reunion show with Tom DeLonge last night (April 14) at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California. The performance was the first time DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus have shared the stage together publicly since 2014.

The band's appearance at Coachella was a bit of a last-minute surprise, as DeLonge announced the news just a day earlier.

blink-182 took the stage in the Sahara Tent, which usually hosts EDM music. They kicked off their 50-minute set with "Family Reunion" before going into other classics like "What's My Age Again?," "The Rock Show," "I Miss You" and "All The Small Things." DeLonge and Co. also played their recent single "EDGING" live for the first time. Check out the full setlist and watch a video of the performance below.

Hoppus shared his excitement for the show on Instagram, writing: "Chemo to Coachella. Very much in my feelings today. Grateful to be here and excited to play a rock show with my friends tonight."

The pop-punk icons were originally scheduled to launch their reunion tour in Mexico and South America last month, but they had to postpone after Barker injured his finger in rehearsals. The world tour is currently scheduled to kick back up in May and run through July with support from Turnstile. Make sure to grab your tickets here.

blink-182 Setlist - Coachella (April 14, 2023) [via Setlist.fm]

01. "Family Reunion"

02. "Anthem Part Two"

03. "The Rock Show"

04. "Man Overboard"

05. "Feeling This"

06. "Reckless Abandon"

07. "Dysentery Gary"

08. "What's My Age Again?"

09. "EDGING"

10. "Dumpweed"

11. "Aliens Exist"

12. "First Date"

13. "Don't Leave Me"

14. "Down"

15. "Happy Holidays, You Bastard"

16. "I Miss You"

17. "All the Small Things"

18. "Dammit"

blink-182 Live at Coachella - April 14, 2023