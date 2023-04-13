We're all already excited that blink-182 is back together with guitarist-vocalist Tom DeLonge and heading out on tour this year. Now, the pop-punk icons have added a last-minute stop at Coachella 2023 that will actually be their first time back onstage together.

The blink-182 tour was already set to cover the globe through 2024. But it was originally due to start in Mexico last month before covering South America. The Coachella appearance has now effectively replaced those gigs before the tour starts in earnest in May.

Find all blink-182 dates near the bottom of this post.

"See you at Coachella on Friday 6:30pm Sahara Tent," DeLonge tweeted on Thursday (April 13) alongside a photo from blink-182's concert rehearsals.

The pic shows the expletive-laden lyrics of blink's "Family Reunion" displayed on an autocue screen by what's presumed DeLonge's stage setup.

Last month, blink-182 said that they would delay the start of the tour due to an injury sustained by blink drummer Travis Barker. That was when the South America and Mexico dates were canceled.

Get blink-182 concert tickets here.

See a list of rock and metal bands touring in 2023 below. Sign up for Loudwire's newsletter and download the Loudwire app for all the latest rock news.

Coachella Lineup + Schedule 2023

blink-182 Tour Dates

April 14, 2023 – Indio, Calif. @ Coachella

May 4, 2023 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Ctr

May 6, 2023 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Ctr

May 9, 2023 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

May 11, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

May 12, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Ctr

May 16, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Fieldhouse

May 17, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Arena

May 19, 2023 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

May 20, 2023 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

May 21, 2023 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

May 23, 2023 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

May 24, 2023 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Ctr

May 26, 2023 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Arena

May 27, 2023 – Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Jun 14, 2023 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Ctr

Jun 16, 2023 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of Calif.

Jun 20, 2023 – San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena

Jun 22, 2023 – San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Ctr

Jun 23, 2023 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Ctr

Jun 25, 2023 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Jun 27, 2023 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

Jun 29, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Jun 30, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta @ Saddledome

July 3, 2023 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

July 5, 2023 – Dallas, Texas @ American Ctr

July 7, 2023 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Ctr

July 8, 2023 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Ctr

July 10, 2023 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

July 11, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ FLA Live

July 13, 2023 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

July 14, 2023 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

July 16, 2023 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 2, 2023 – Glasgow, U.K. @ OVO Hydro

Sept. 4, 2023 – Belfast, U.K. @ SSE Arena

Sept. 5, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Sept. 8, 2023 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

Sept. 9, 2023 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

Sept. 12, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

Sept. 13, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

Sept. 14, 2023 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

Sept. 16, 2023 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Arena

Sept. 17, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

Sept. 19, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

Sept. 20, 2023 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

Oct. 2, 2023– Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

Oct. 3, 2023 – Madrid, Spain @ Wizink Centre

Oct. 4, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 6, 2023 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

Oct. 8, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Oct. 9, 2023 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

Oct. 11, 2023 – London, U.K. @ The O2

Oct. 14, 2023 – Birmingham, U.K. @ Utilita Arena

Oct. 15, 2023 – Manchester, U.K. @ AO Arena

Oct. 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young

Feb. 9, 2024 – Perth, Western Australia @ RAC Arena

Feb. 11, 2024 – Adelaide, South Australia @ Ent. Ctr

Feb. 13, 2024 – Melbourne, Victoria @ Rod Laver Arena

Feb. 16, 2024 – Sydney, New S. Wales @ Qudos Arena

Feb. 19, 2024 – Brisbane, Queensland @ Ent. Ctr

Feb. 23, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

Feb. 26, 2024 – Christchurch, New Zealand @ Arena