Blink-182 Add Show at Coachella to Reunion Tour With Tom DeLonge
We're all already excited that blink-182 is back together with guitarist-vocalist Tom DeLonge and heading out on tour this year. Now, the pop-punk icons have added a last-minute stop at Coachella 2023 that will actually be their first time back onstage together.
The blink-182 tour was already set to cover the globe through 2024. But it was originally due to start in Mexico last month before covering South America. The Coachella appearance has now effectively replaced those gigs before the tour starts in earnest in May.
"See you at Coachella on Friday 6:30pm Sahara Tent," DeLonge tweeted on Thursday (April 13) alongside a photo from blink-182's concert rehearsals.
The pic shows the expletive-laden lyrics of blink's "Family Reunion" displayed on an autocue screen by what's presumed DeLonge's stage setup.
Last month, blink-182 said that they would delay the start of the tour due to an injury sustained by blink drummer Travis Barker. That was when the South America and Mexico dates were canceled.
Coachella Lineup + Schedule 2023
blink-182 Tour Dates
April 14, 2023 – Indio, Calif. @ Coachella
May 4, 2023 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Ctr
May 6, 2023 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Ctr
May 9, 2023 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
May 11, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
May 12, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Ctr
May 16, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Fieldhouse
May 17, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Arena
May 19, 2023 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG
May 20, 2023 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
May 21, 2023 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
May 23, 2023 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
May 24, 2023 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Ctr
May 26, 2023 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Arena
May 27, 2023 – Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Jun 14, 2023 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Ctr
Jun 16, 2023 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of Calif.
Jun 20, 2023 – San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena
Jun 22, 2023 – San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Ctr
Jun 23, 2023 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Ctr
Jun 25, 2023 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Jun 27, 2023 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
Jun 29, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
Jun 30, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta @ Saddledome
July 3, 2023 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
July 5, 2023 – Dallas, Texas @ American Ctr
July 7, 2023 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Ctr
July 8, 2023 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Ctr
July 10, 2023 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
July 11, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ FLA Live
July 13, 2023 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
July 14, 2023 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
July 16, 2023 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 2, 2023 – Glasgow, U.K. @ OVO Hydro
Sept. 4, 2023 – Belfast, U.K. @ SSE Arena
Sept. 5, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
Sept. 8, 2023 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
Sept. 9, 2023 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
Sept. 12, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
Sept. 13, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
Sept. 14, 2023 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum
Sept. 16, 2023 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Arena
Sept. 17, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
Sept. 19, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
Sept. 20, 2023 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
Oct. 2, 2023– Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena
Oct. 3, 2023 – Madrid, Spain @ Wizink Centre
Oct. 4, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
Oct. 6, 2023 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
Oct. 8, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
Oct. 9, 2023 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena
Oct. 11, 2023 – London, U.K. @ The O2
Oct. 14, 2023 – Birmingham, U.K. @ Utilita Arena
Oct. 15, 2023 – Manchester, U.K. @ AO Arena
Oct. 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young
Feb. 9, 2024 – Perth, Western Australia @ RAC Arena
Feb. 11, 2024 – Adelaide, South Australia @ Ent. Ctr
Feb. 13, 2024 – Melbourne, Victoria @ Rod Laver Arena
Feb. 16, 2024 – Sydney, New S. Wales @ Qudos Arena
Feb. 19, 2024 – Brisbane, Queensland @ Ent. Ctr
Feb. 23, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena
Feb. 26, 2024 – Christchurch, New Zealand @ Arena