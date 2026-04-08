Lambrini Girls have been removed from the upcoming Coachella music festival and have rescheduled a slew of upcoming headlining dates after one of the band's members suffered a scary injury.

Lambrini Girls Were Missing Coachella Schedule

The first weekend of Coachella is set to begin on April 10. Fans planning to attend the first round of the 2026 festival got a couple of surprises when set times were finally announced in recent days.

Jack White was announced as a surprise performer at the Mojave Tent at 3 p.m. on April 11, and Lambrini Girls would no longer be appearing.

READ MORE: Lambrini Girls and 29 Other Rock Bands You Need to Know in 2026

The U.K.-based punk/noise rock outfit was set to make its Coachella debut following the success of their excellent 2025 full-length debut, Who Let The Dogs Out. Now, the band has revealed why they will no longer be part of the festival.

Lambrini Girls, 'Love'

Why Lambrini Girls Pulled Out of Coachella

In a statement posted on Lambrini Girls' Instagram, guitarist and lead vocalist Phoebe Lunny said she was injured during the band's recent tour of Australia.

"Long story short: I fractured my neck and have an acute brain injury."

Lunny also said her injuries were initially "misdiagnosed," leading to treatment starting much later than needed. Now, she is unable to fly or perform for up to six weeks.

"We have received quite a lot of messages (regarding) Coachella, we are so gutted, guys. We want to be there so badly. If it was a broken leg, I would do a Dave Grohl and play it. This isn't something we are taking lightly and we are really sad."

lambrini girls share reason for missing coachella Lambrini Girls via Instagram loading...

Lambrini Girls Reschedule Upcoming U.S. Dates

In addition to missing out on Coachella this year, Lambrini Girls have pushed their headlining spring U.S. and Canadian tour dates to later in the year. Here are the new dates for the rescheduled shows.

June 16 - New York, NY @ Warsaw

June 17 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

June 19 - Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre

June 20 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

Sept. 27 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue

Sept. 28 - Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic Theatre

Sept 29 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Vic Theatre

Oct. 1 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Granada

Oct. 2 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall

Oct. 4 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse

Oct. 5 - Ashville N.C. @ Orange Peel

In addition to the above dates, Lambrini Girls are still set to perform at the Washington, D.C. Vans Warped Tour stop June 13-14 and Bonnoroom in Manchester, Tenn. on June 12.

Keep reading to see what is planned for a bunch of other rock and metal music festivals in 2026.