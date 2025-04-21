Green Day members played a 31-song covers show at a small club in California before their second headlining Coachella set last week.

It was an eventful week for the rockers, who headlined Coachella on Saturday during both weekends (April 12 and April 19). In between playing for the massive festival audiences, they performed a small concert in a nearby town under a different name.

The show in question took place on April 17 at Pappy & Harriet's in Pioneertown, California. They didn't actually play the show as Green Day, but as The Coverups, which is a side project of Green Day members Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, touring guitarist Jason White and audio engineer Chris Dugan, as well as Bill Schneider on bass.

They played 31 cover songs during the set, spanning many different artists from a variety of genres. They had some punk in there of course (Ramones, The Clash, Misfits), as well as hair metal (Motley Crue, Poison), glam rock (David Bowie, Sweet), Ozzy Osbourne and some others.

For whatever reason, they tackled Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love" three different times, ending after the second verse on takes two and three [via Setlist.fm]. See a clip of one of their Zeppelin performances below, and the full setlist from the evening underneath.

The Coverups Setlist (April 17, 2025)

1. "A Million Miles Away" (The Plimsouls Cover)

2. "I Wanna Be Sedated" (Ramones Cover)

3. "Sometime to Return" (Soul Asylum Cover)

4. "Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've)" (Buzzcocks Cover)

5. "I Think We're Alone Now" (Tommy James & the Shondells Cover)

6. "Message of Love" (Pretenders Cover)

7. "Summer of '69" (Bryan Adams Cover)

8. "Color Me Impressed" (The Replacements Cover)

9. "American Girl" (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Cover)

10. "I Fought the Law" (The Crickets Cover)

11. "Dancing With Myself" (Generation X Cover)

12. "Bastards of Young" (The Replacements Cover)

13. "Rockaway Beach" (Ramones Cover)

14. "Last Night" (The Strokes Cover)

15. "Love Is for Losers" (The Longshot Cover)

16. "Whole Lotta Love" (Led Zeppelin Cover)

17. "Ziggy Stardust" (David Bowie Cover)

18. "Whole Lotta Love" (Led Zeppelin Cover)

19. "I'm So Bored With the U.S.A." (The Clash Cover)

20. "Drain You" (Nirvana Cover)

21. "Fox on the Run" (Sweet Cover)

22. "Whole Lotta Love" (Led Zeppelin Cover)

23. "Should I Stay or Should I Go" (The Clash Cover)

24. "Surrender" (Cheap Trick Cover)

25. "Ready Steady Go" (Generation X Cover)

26. "Where Eagles Dare" (Misfits Cover)

27. "Talk Dirty to Me" (Poison Cover)

28. "Crazy Train" (Ozzy Osbourne Cover)

29. "Live Wire" (Motley Crue Cover)

30. "Neat Neat Neat" (The Damned Cover)

31. "All the Young Dudes" (David Bowie Cover)

The Coverups, 'Summer of '69' (Bryan Adams Cover)

The Coverups, 'Crazy Train' (Ozzy Osbourne Cover)

The Coverups, 'Talk Dirty to Me' (Poison Cover)

The Coverups, 'Live Wire' (Motley Crue)