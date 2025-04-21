Heavy Band Gets MASSIVE Shoutout From Charli XCX at Coachella 2025

A heavy band got a massive shoutout from pop star Charli XCX over the weekend at Coachella 2025.

There were a total of seven rock and metal acts on the bill for Coachella this year, and Green Day were the only act of the bunch that had a headlining slot. But although there wasn't a huge heavy music presence at the festival, the ones that were there managed to make quite a splash — including a band that wasn't even there at all.

During Charli XCX's set on Saturday (April 19), a series of phrases flashed across the screen behind her that pointed to things in pop culture that will be big this summer. One of them was Turnstile, whose new album Never Enough will be out June 6.

The pop star's album Brat was one of the top selling releases of 2024, and the phrase "brat summer" was all over the internet. Now that there's a new Turnstile album to look forward to, it appears we'll all be having a "Turnstile summer," even Charli XCX says so.

Never Enough will be the band's first new record since the highly-successful Glow On came out in August of 2021. Listen to the title track from the album below. Turnstile also have a handful of European tour dates booked for 2025, which you can buy tickets for on their website.

Turnstile, 'Never Enough'

Other Rock + Metal Acts at Coachella 2025

In addition to Green Day, the original Misfits, Jimmy Eat World, The Prodigy, Amyl and the Sniffers, Speed and Circle Jerks performed at the festival. During Green Day's set on April 19, Billie Joe Armstrong sported a baseball cap with "brat" across the front in reference to Charli XCX.

Spiritbox vocalist Courtney LaPlante also made an appearance during the first weekend when she joined Megan Thee Stallion onstage for a rendition of their 2024 collaborative track "TYG."