15 Rockers That Are Huge Fans of Pop Stars

Believe it or not, there are some rockers that are huge fans of pop stars.

Because believe it or not, but you can actually like more than one type of music! So just because an artist creates songs in one genre doesn't mean they can't like songs in other genres.

Pop music often gets a bad rap within the rock and metal community, but various sources note that since the 1920s, the term "pop song" was used to describe songs that had "popular appeal." Thus, using the pop label to describe a specific sound would technically be incorrect. It's about popularity.

Of course, as music evolved over time, the label became associated with songs that are heavily produced, upbeat and written with the intention of becoming popular. Thus, the rock and metal community tend not to see pop music in a positive light, but there are plenty of musicians within our world who see the good in it.

Let's start with Taylor Swift. She's arguably one of the most famous people on the planet right now — the internet practically breaks every time her tickets go on sale, and everyone knows who she is whether they want to or not. We have an entire list of rock and metal musicians defending Swift, so they clearly don't hate all pop.

We've rounded up some rockers who love certain pop artists below. Some of the musicians are sadly no longer with us, but spoke about their admiration for certain pop stars back in the day.

15 Rockers Who Are Huge Fans of Pop Artists These rock and metal musicians are big fans of quite a few different pop artists. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner