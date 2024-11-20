The 7 Rock + Metal Bands Playing Coachella 2025

The Coachella 2025 lineup has been revealed and there are seven rock and metal acts that are set to perform at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, California this spring.

It's no secret that Coachella have veered more away from rock and metal in recent years in favor of a more pop-centric lineup, but this year's lineup does include one rock headliner in Green Day. This will be the band's first ever appearance at the long-running festival. They'll head up the Saturday festivities of both weekends.

READ MORE: Did Green Day Announce the Craziest Re-Release Ever?

Organizers have also pulled in the original Misfits on both Saturdays, along with pop-punk favorites Jimmy Eat World. Electro-rockers The Prodigy are among the top-billed acts on both Fridays and a little further down the bills you'll find up-and-comers Amyl and the Sniffers, hardcore rockers Speed and legendary punk outfit the Circle Jerks.

Rock + Metal at the 2025 Coachella Festival

Green Day

Misfits

Jimmy Eat World

Circle Jerks

Amyl and the Sniffers

The Prodigy

Speed

Who Else Is Playing Coachella?

In addition to Green Day, Lady Gaga will headline the Friday bills, while Post Malone heads up the Sundays. In addition, Travis Scott has been named as a special guest.

Elsewhere, there's an eclectic list of name artists across multiple genres. Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Missy Elliott and the Go-Go's are part of the bill. Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Lisa, FKA Twigs, Benson Boone, Above & Beyond, Anitta, Clairo, T-Pain, Japanese Breakfast, Kraftwerk, Beabadoobee, Polo & Pan and more are also on board. The full lineup can be viewed below.

coachella 2025 Goldenvoice loading...

When Is Coachella and How Do I Get Tickets?

Coachella will take place in back-to-back weekends April 11-13 and April 18-20 at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, California. Tickets may be purchased through the Coachella website with a variety of ticketing options.