Did Green Day Just Announce the Craziest Album Re-Release Ever?

Green Day are betting you've never seen an album re-release quite like this. The Bay Area pop-punk trio are bringing back 1994's Dookie in a manner in which you'd never expect - through a Teddy Ruxpin bear, a doorbell, a Big Mouth Billy Bass and a Fisher Price record player among other odd and unusual formats.

The band is calling it a "demaster," providing the songs from the album through 15 obscure obsolete and otherwise inconvenient formats. Each song on the album is paired up and now playing through one of the unique players. The full array of options are listed below, while you can see each of the songs being played on their players through the dookiedemastered.com website.

Burnout – Player Piano Roll

Having A Blast – Floppy Disk

Chump – Teddy Ruxpin

Longview – Doorbell

Welcome To Paradise – Game Boy Cartridge

Pulling Teeth – Toothbrush

Basket Case – Big Mouth Billy Bass

She – HitClip

Sassafras Roots – 8-track

When I Come Around – Wax Cylinder

Coming Clean – X-Ray Record

Emenius Sleepus – Answering Machine

In The End – MiniDisc

F.O.D. – Fisher Price Record

All By Myself – Music Box

green day weird players for 'dookie' songs Reprise loading...

How Can You Get One of These Unique Players?

Between now and Friday (Oct. 11) at 11AM ET / 8AM PT, you can enter a drawing to purchase one of these unique players. The website also provides the pricing for each of the individual players that come with the songs.

READ MORE: The 10 Strangest Things Ever Pressed Into a Vinyl Record

You can also check out the video trailer below for this bizarre promotion celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Dookie album.

Green Day in 2024 (and 2025)

Having played major venues this summer on the Saviors tour that allowed them to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Dookie and the 20th anniversary of American Idiot, Green Day are catching a breather before starting up their next tour leg.

The band has one more show this year on Nov. 15 in Mexico City, then will start up with a full fledged trek on Jan. 19 in Johannesburg, South Africa. All tour dates and ticketing info can be found through the band's website.