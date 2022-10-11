Blink-182 Announce Massive 2023 + 2024 Reunion Tour With Tom DeLonge

Today (Oct. 11), Blink-182 officially confirmed that Tom DeLonge has returned to the band after months of rampant speculation that a reunion of the pop-punk legends' classic lineup was inevitable. Now, they'll take this lineup out on the road on an exhaustive tour that begins in 2023, with dates stretching all the way to early 2024.

Tickets go on sale on Oct. 17 at 10AM local time at the Blink-182 website. View the complete list of dates further down the page.

After weeks of DeLonge's rumored return, Blink announced the comeback on social media through a cheeky, double entendre-laced video clip. Alongside the news of the guitarist/co-vocalist reclaiming his post, leaving his replacement Matt Skiba on the outs now, came word that the group will issue a new song, "Edging," on Oct. 14.

And they've also confirmed a new album is on the way, which will be Blink-182's first with DeLonge since 2011's Neighborhoods.

Over the summer, Skiba (who is in Alkaline Trio) confessed that he wasn't sure if he was still a member of Blink-182, which tipped fans off that perhaps DeLonge's long-awaited return was indeed a possibility.

It's an exciting time for Blink-182 fans and you can head here to see how they've reacted to it all so far.

BLINK-182 2023 + 2024 TOUR DATES

LATIN AMERICA (2023)

+With support from Wallows

March 11 – Tijuana, Mexico @ Imperial GNP (Festival)

March 14 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio San Marcos+

March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay @ Venue TBA

March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia @ Estereo Picnic (Festival)

March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

March 28 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes+

April 1-2 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Venue TBA

NORTH AMERICA (2023)

*With support from Turnstile

May 4 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center*

May 6 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center*

May 9 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena*

May 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena*

May 12 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre*

May 16 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

May 17 – Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena*

May 19 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden*

May 20 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena*

May 21 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden*

May 23 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena*

May 24 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center*

May 26 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Arena*

May 27 – Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium*

Jun 14 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center*

Jun 16 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium*

Jun 20 – San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena*

Jun 22 – San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center*

Jun 23 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center*

Jun 25 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena*

Jun 27 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena*

Jun 29 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place*

Jun 30 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome*

July 3 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena*

July 5 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center*

July 7 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center*

July 8 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center*

July 10 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena*

July 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ FLA Live Arena*

July 13 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena*

July 14 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center*

July 16 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena*

EUROPE (2023)

^With support from The Story So Far

Sept. 2 – Glasgow, U.K. @ OVO Hydro^

Sept. 4 – Belfast, U.K. @ SSE Arena^

Sept. 5 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena^

Sept. 8 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis^

Sept. 9 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena^

Sept. 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena^

Sept. 13 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena^

Sept. 14 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum^

Sept. 16 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena^

Sept. 17 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena^

Sept. 19 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena^

Sept. 20 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle^

Oct. 2– Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena^

Oct. 3 – Madrid, Spain @ Wizink Centre^

Oct. 4 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi^

Oct. 6 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena^

Oct. 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome^

Oct. 9 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena^

Oct. 11 – London, U.K. @ The O2^

Oct. 14 – Birmingham, U.K. @ Utilita Arena^

Oct. 15 – Manchester, U.K. @ AO Arena^

Oct. 21 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young Festival

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND (2024)

!With Support from Rise Against

Feb. 9 – Perth, Western Australia @ RAC Arena!

Feb. 11 – Adelaide, South Australia @ Entertainment Centre!

Feb. 13 – Melbourne, Victoria @ Rod Laver Arena!

Feb. 16 – Sydney, New South Wales @ Qudos Bank Arena!

Feb. 19 – Brisbane, Queensland @ Entertainment Centre!

Feb. 23 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena!

Feb. 26 – Christchurch, New Zealand @ Christchurch Arena!