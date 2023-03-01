Blink-182 Postpone First Leg of Reunion Tour Due to Travis Barker Injury

On Wednesday (March 1), blink-182 revealed they would delay the start of their reunion tour with guitarist-vocalist Tom DeLonge due to an injury that was recently sustained by blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. DeLonge himself delivered the message in a video.

Barker injured his finger last month, first hurting it while rehearsing for the upcoming concerts with blink-182. "Smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments," he said in February. Barker is undergoing surgery on the finger this week.

Watch DeLonge's video near the bottom of this post.

"Travis needs to go in and have surgery on his finger, and we have to get that well, and we have to get that strong before we can do anything else," DeLonge says in the clip, as Kerrang! relayed.

He calls Barker's accident as "a freak accident that no one saw coming."

DeLonge Explains the blink-182 Situation

The returning blink-182-er promises, "We are coming. I know it seems like you’ve waited so long, which you have. We've waited too. This is just devastating on so many levels. But we're gonna get Travis better, we're gonna come down — the three of us, together — and we're gonna rock. We're gonna have an incredible time."

He adds, "But I really want you to know — from my heart to yours — how important you guys are to us. This is not something that we could have even have saw coming. This is just devastating. But we love you, blink-182 loves you. We will see you soon."

Barker dislocated the ring finger on his left hand during a Feb. 7 rehearsal with blink, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. He re-injured the same finger at a subsequent blink-182 rehearsal.

The blink tour is set to cover the globe through 2024. It was due to start in Mexico on March 11 before playing multiple dates in South America and Mexico. Those shows (March 11–April 2) have all now been canceled, with DeLonge’s promise that the band will return. See the currently scheduled dates under the video.

Get blink-182 tickets here.

Tom DeLonge Video Message - March 1, 2023

blink-182 Tour Dates

May 4, 2023 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Ctr

May 6, 2023 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Ctr

May 9, 2023 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

May 11, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

May 12, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Ctr

May 16, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Fieldhouse

May 17, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Arena

May 19, 2023 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

May 20, 2023 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

May 21, 2023 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

May 23, 2023 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

May 24, 2023 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Ctr

May 26, 2023 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Arena

May 27, 2023 – Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Jun 14, 2023 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Ctr

Jun 16, 2023 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of Calif.

Jun 20, 2023 – San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena

Jun 22, 2023 – San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Ctr

Jun 23, 2023 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Ctr

Jun 25, 2023 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Jun 27, 2023 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

Jun 29, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Jun 30, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta @ Saddledome

July 3, 2023 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

July 5, 2023 – Dallas, Texas @ American Ctr

July 7, 2023 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Ctr

July 8, 2023 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Ctr

July 10, 2023 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

July 11, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ FLA Live

July 13, 2023 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

July 14, 2023 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

July 16, 2023 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 2, 2023 – Glasgow, U.K. @ OVO Hydro

Sept. 4, 2023 – Belfast, U.K. @ SSE Arena

Sept. 5, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Sept. 8, 2023 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

Sept. 9, 2023 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

Sept. 12, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

Sept. 13, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

Sept. 14, 2023 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

Sept. 16, 2023 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Arena

Sept. 17, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

Sept. 19, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

Sept. 20, 2023 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

Oct. 2, 2023– Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

Oct. 3, 2023 – Madrid, Spain @ Wizink Centre

Oct. 4, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 6, 2023 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

Oct. 8, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Oct. 9, 2023 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

Oct. 11, 2023 – London, U.K. @ The O2

Oct. 14, 2023 – Birmingham, U.K. @ Utilita Arena

Oct. 15, 2023 – Manchester, U.K. @ AO Arena

Oct. 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ WWWY

Feb. 9, 2024 – Perth, Western Australia @ RAC Arena

Feb. 11, 2024 – Adelaide, South Australia @ Ent. Ctr

Feb. 13, 2024 – Melbourne, Victoria @ Rod Laver Arena

Feb. 16, 2024 – Sydney, New S. Wales @ Qudos Arena

Feb. 19, 2024 – Brisbane, Queensland @ Ent. Ctr

Feb. 23, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

Feb. 26, 2024 – Christchurch, New Zealand @ Arena