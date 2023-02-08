Travis Barker Reveals Injury From Blink-182 Tour Rehearsal

We're a little more than a month out from Blink-182's highly anticipated reunion tour with Tom DeLonge, but in advance of the trek, drummer Travis Barker has revealed an injury he incurred during rehearsals.

Barker first shared his anguish over the the injury tweeting out a cryptic, "Fuck" on Twitter Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 7), but after plenty of followers on the social media site reached out, Barker revealed exactly what happened. "I was playing drums at rehearsals yesterday and smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments."

The drummer did not elaborate on how the injury will impact him moving forward, but at the very least it could be painful should Barker continue drumming in the lead up to the tour.

After posting about his injury, Barker received a number of well wishes including one from Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows. "Damn - nothing worse than a lingering injury o tour," said Shadows, adding, "Get better soon" with a fist pound emoji.

Blink-182's upcoming tour gets underway March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico. You can get tickets for the run here.