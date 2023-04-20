Blink-182 to Replace Frank Ocean as Headliner at Coachella

Blink-182 have replaced hip-hop artist Frank Ocean as a headliner for the second weekend of Coachella, which will take place April 21 through the 23. The rockers will close out the festival with a headlining performance Sunday night.

Blink made a surprise appearance during the first weekend of Coachella, which took place April 14 through 16, and now they'll return for the second weekend after Ocean sustained multiple fractures and a sprain in his leg. Despite the injury, the musician performed at the festival this past Sunday, with a scaled-down version of his production, and he spent much of the show seated.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity,” a rep on behalf of Ocean said [via Consequence]. "On doctor’s advice, Frank is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

Bad Bunny and Blackpink are the other two headliners at this year's Coachella, making Blink-182 the only rock act to be a main performer at the event. Other rock and alternative acts playing the festival include Yungblud, Wet Leg, The Breeders, Willow, Knocked Loose and a few others. Guns N' Roses, AC/DC and Radiohead are some of the other big rock names that have headlined the event over the last few years.

According to Setlist.fm, Blink played an 18-song set at the festival this past Friday, which was their first show with Tom DeLonge since 2014. Thus, they debuted their newest song "Edging" for the first time.

READ MORE: 10 Times Rock and Metal Tour Lineups Didn't Make Any Sense

Blink were originally supposed to kick off their 2023 touring with a trek in Mexico and South America last month, but they had to postpone the dates after Travis Barker underwent surgery for a finger injury. After this weekend's Coachella performance, their first scheduled concert is set to take place May 4 in St. Paul, Minn. See all of the upcoming dates and get tickets here.