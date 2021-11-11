Tom DeLonge Says His Return to blink-182 Is Only a Matter of Time

Tom DeLonge recently spoke to the possibility of his reuniting with blink-182 in an interview on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

But even the Angels & Airwaves bandleader admitted that the topic is so frequent, he feels like blink are "always talking about some kind of reunion."

After DeLonge and blink-182 became professionally estranged in 2015, blink's Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker recruited Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba in his place, releasing the albums California (2016) and Nine (2019). Subsequent talks of a blink homecoming with DeLonge often surfaced; they gained new steam this summer after Hoppus finished chemotherapy for cancer, the musician revealing in September he was "cancer free." More recently, Corden asked DeLonge about Hoppus' recovery and if a blink-182 reunion was coming.

Echoing his prior support, DeLonge said Hoppus is "doing super good, he's healing. He's got a long journey of getting his strength back but I think, miraculously, to have all the cancer like gone from him — he was Stage IV. And then it wasn't just remission, it was complete remission. So obviously he was emotional, I was emotional, everyone's emotional. The fans are excited and happy. I think everyone's good energy really cured him. It's a big deal; we're really excited for him."

That said, Corden wanted to know if that meant a blink-182 comeback with Mark, Tom and Travis was close.

DeLonge responded, "It's so funny. Blink, it's like we're there and then we're gone, and then we're there and then we're gone. I feel like I'm always talking about some kind of reunion. I mean, we always talk about playing together again. And I think that that's definitely something we're all interested in."

He added, "Finding the time to do it, where it lines up with everybody's priorities, is really all that's needed. And getting Mark healthy again, getting him strong again. But yeah no, I'm down. I think those guys are down. I think just finding the time to do it, and when, is really what we've got to figure out."

Angels & Airwaves released new album Lifeforms in September. DeLonge, also an avid and impactful ufologist, is currently working on his directorial debut.

Hoppus performed in his first post-cancer concert during Barker's "House of Horrors" event in October. Barker, now engaged to celebrity socialite Kourtney Kardashian, has recently collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly, grandson, Willow and others.

Tom DeLonge Celebrates Mark Hoppus' "Miraculous" Cancer Recovery