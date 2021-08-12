Machine Gun Kelly has delivered on his bald head tease from earlier this week with his new music video for "Papercuts," the just-released and Travis Barker-assisted first single from the rapper-turned-rocker's upcoming Born With Horns album.

Both MGK and Barker star in the clip, which emerged early Thursday (Aug. 12), but the focus is clearly on Kelly and the scenes where he rocks a hairless head with what looks like a bold, geometric tattoo atop his dome. However, while the singer insisted on Tuesday (Aug. 10) that he had shaved his head to film the clip, others have pointed out that he's just wearing a bald cap. (He is — you'll see.)

The video is directed by Lyrical Lemonade auteur Cole Bennett — he was involved in MGK's initial tease, as the first image Kelly shared of his smooth head was a screenshot of a video call between the two. In addition to the shocking sight of MGK's "shaved" noggin in "Papercuts," the clip gets even more surreal with a giant version of Kelly's signature pink guitar plus an oversized motorcycle with, yes, horns.

But the song itself is the shocking part. With MGK's pop-punk rebirth under his belt, this slightly more grunge-y direction sounds almost something like if Weezer or Green Day first emerged today.

Born with Horns, Kelly's second album collaboration with blink-182 drummer Barker, was announced on Monday (Aug. 9). At that time, Both Kelly and Barker showed off matching tattoos they got of the album's title that run across the backside of each of their left forearms. Of course, Kelly has other head ink, too — for his last hip-hop album, 2019's Hotel Diablo, he had that title tattooed elsewhere on his skull.

Kelly is currently dating actress Megan Fox. Last month, she shared in an interview how she psychologically "went to hell" during a drug experience with him.

Below, watch the "Papercuts" video (check at 1:40 for the bald cap reveal) and read the lyrics to the song under the clip.

Machine Gun Kelly, "Papercuts" Music Video

Machine Gun Kelly, "Papercuts" Lyrics

Bleach my hair, mess it up

Take my life, dress it up

Signed a deal, I got papercuts

They wanted them, but they got us

Yeah, yeah, uh Uh, sleepin' in, faked sick

Smoked a blunt, had a kid

Don't belong, I'm a punk

Hello world, you fuckin' suck Hey, hey, keep my mouth shut and wave

Hey, hey, I'm dancin' on my grave

Mhmm, mhmm Everybody's so nice lately (Everybody's not nice)

Polarized feelings, I don't wear them on my face lately

(I don't wear them on my face)

Internalized everything the headlines say lately

(Everything they say)

Demonized just because I was an angel face baby (Baby)

(Career suicide) Hey, hey, keep my mouth shut and wave

Hey, hey, I'm dancin' on my grave

Mhmm, mhmm Bleach my hair, mess it up

Take my life, dress it up

Signed a deal, I got papercuts

They wanted them, but they got us

But they got us

Yeah, yeah, hey

[Lyrics via Genius]