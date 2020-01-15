Machine Gun Kelly has revealed the title for his upcoming album, a collaborative effort with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker that he's deemed the "untitled pop-punk project" in the past. Expected later this year, it will be MGK's first studio album since last year's rap-rock manifesto Hotel Diablo.

But this isn't the only time the Ohio rapper and actor (whose real name is Colson Baker) has demonstrated his turn toward more rock-based music fare. Late last year, Machine Gun Kelly promised that he would release a "rock album in 2020" after his collaboration with Barker and fellow rocker Yungblud — a touching anthem called "I Think I'm Okay" — initially hit listeners' eardrums. In December 2019, "Why Are You Here" emerged from Kelly, the first solo taste of the artist's apparent dive into the rock and roll milieu.

Now, Machine Gun Kelly has offered further details of the heretofore untitled project. Speaking to host Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio in a short clip shared Tuesday (Jan. 14), MGK — seated beside a supportive Barker — said the forthcoming album is titled Tickets to My Downfall.

The title's unveiling received a tease from Kelly earlier the same day. "Announcement coming today just to get the year started," the entertainer tweeted that morning. Later, he confirmed the project "has a name." After that, on Instagram, the artist poked fun at his earlier tweet, repeating ad nauseam the title he disclosed to Lowe.

Soon, pop-punk fans will have a claim to a stake in Machine Gun Kelly's varied discography. In addition to the hints mentioned above, MGK has been consistently teasing the pop-punk project through his social media posts. In one, Escape The Fate guitarist Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft is shown working on the release.

Is the music world ready for the pop-punk Machine Gun Kelly?