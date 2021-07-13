Actress Megan Fox recently shared how she psychologically "went to hell for eternity" during a planned drug experience in Costa Rica with her romantic partner, musician Machine Gun Kelly.

The Midnight in the Switchgrass star dished on the adventure to guest host Arsenio Hall on Monday's (July 12) Jimmy Kimmel Live. About halfway through the TV interview, Fox revealed that she and the Tickets to My Downfall singer took ayahuasca as part of their trippy getaway. Ayahuasca is a ceremonial South American brew that contains the psychoactive chemical DMT.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

"We went to Costa Rica to do ayahuasca in a proper setting with indigenous people," Fox explained of the journey, "and we were in the middle of the jungle."

The actress added that she initially thought the environs would be more accommodating, "like 'glamping' or something like that," she said, mistakenly presuming it would be "a five-star experience. … [But instead] you are in the middle of the jungle, and you don't get to eat after 1PM. You have to walk a very far distance to get your water. … Nothing glamorous about it."

As part of the ritual of consuming the ayahuasca, Fox and Kelly — the rapper-turned-rocker whose real name is Colson Baker — participated in a group exercise that forces its participants to throw up.

"We were with 20 other strangers," the actress recalled, "and you all line up at the edge of the rainforest over this weird fence … and you drink lemongrass tea until you, by not your own volition, just vomit everything out."

But while Fox and MGK may have puked their ayahuasca-boosted guts out, the subsequent drug trip was seemingly unlike anything the actress had experienced before, going by her vivid recap.

"We did [ayahuasca] for three nights," Fox continued. "It was incredibly intense. Everybody's journey is different — the second night, I went to hell for eternity. And just knowing eternity is torture in itself because there was no beginning, middle or end, so you had a real ego death. … It's your own psychological hell, basically."

After all, the actress wondered, that's "the point of the medicine, right?"

Fox summed things up by saying the ayahuasca encounter "surpasses anything you could do with talk therapy or hypnotherapy or any of those things. It just goes straight into your soul, and it takes you to the psychological prison that you hold yourself in. So it's your own version of hell, and I was definitely there."

Megan Fox Talks About Tripping on Drugs With Machine Gun Kelly - July 12, 2021