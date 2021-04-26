Machine Gun Kelly Announces 2021 ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ Tour
Machine Gun Kelly is bringing his Tickets to My Downfall tour across the U.S. this fall. MGK’s return to the road will be focused around his pop-punk debut, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last year.
On April 23, Machine Gun Kelly made his return to the stage in front of a full-capacity crowd in Jacksonville, Fla. The rapper and pop-punk artist played 12 songs from Tickets to My Downfall and seven from his 2019 album, Hotel Diablo. He rounded off the gig with performances of “Daywalker” and “Smoke and Drive,” along with a cover of Paramore’s “Misery Business.”
The concert was met with controversy online, with some outraged over MGK performing a show in the midst of a pandemic. Others celebrated the MGK gig as a long-awaited return to normalcy.
Florida recently eased its COVID restrictions, despite just 24 percent of the state's population being fully vaccinated, according to USA Facts. MGK shared video from the show, where few masks were seemingly worn:
MGK’s 2021 tour will begin Sept. 9 in Minneapolis, Minn. and run until Oct. 30 in Pittsburgh, Pa. One additional show in Cleveland, Ohio has been added for Dec. 18.
See the full list of tour dates below.
MGK recently waxed poetic about his future goals as an artist who challenges the listener. “I want to break the mold of everything I just did and piss people off all over again,” he told KROQ. “When I say, ‘Break the mould and piss people off all over again,’ I just mean make them think again; make them have a moment of, ‘This artist is so polarizing [that] I have to tune in.’"
Machine Gun Kelly 2021 U.S. Tour
09/09 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN @ THE ARMORY
09/10 - COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA @ WESTFAIR AMPHITHEATER
09/11 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN @ TCU AMPHITHEATER
09/13 - NEW YORK, NY @ CENTRAL PARK SUMMERSTAGE
09/15 - BOSTON, MA @ LEADER BANK PAVILION
09/17 - WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA @ THE BIG E
09/21 - DETROIT, MI @ ARETHA FRANKLIN AMPHITHEATRE
09/22 - CINCINNATI, OH @ THE ICON FESTIVAL STAGE AT SMALE PARK
09/24 - ORLANDO, FL @ REBEL ROCK FESTIVAL
09/25 - LOUISVILLE, KY @ LOUDER THAN LIFE
09/28 - ST. LOUIS, MO @ ST. LOUIS MUSIC PARK
10/02 - ROGERS, AK @ WALMART AMP
10/03 - BONNER SPRINGS, KS @ PROVIDENCE MEDICAL CENTER AMP
10/05 - MILWAUKEE, WI @ EAGLES BALLROOM
10/06 - NASHVILLE, TN @ ASCEND AMPHITHEATER
10/09 - SACRAMENTO, CA @ AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL
10/10 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ THE WARFIELD
10/12 - SPOKANE, WA @ SPOKANE PAVILION
10/13 - TROUTDALE, OR @ MCMENAMINS EDGEFIELD
10/17 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ THE COMPLEX
10/18 - DENVER, CO @ RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
10/20 - LOS ANGELES, CA @ THE SHRINE
10/21 - PHOENIX, AZ @ MESA AMPHITHEATRE
10/24 - DALLAS, TX @ THE PAVILION AT TOYOTA MUSIC FACTORY
10/27 - CHARLOTTE, NC @ METRO CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE
10/28 - RICHMOND, VA @ VIRGINIA CREDIT UNION LIVE!
10/30 - PITTSBURGH, PA @ PETERSEN EVENTS CENTER
12/18 - CLEVELAND, OH @ ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE