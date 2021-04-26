Machine Gun Kelly Announces 2021 ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ Tour

Machine Gun Kelly is bringing his Tickets to My Downfall tour across the U.S. this fall. MGK’s return to the road will be focused around his pop-punk debut, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last year.

On April 23, Machine Gun Kelly made his return to the stage in front of a full-capacity crowd in Jacksonville, Fla. The rapper and pop-punk artist played 12 songs from Tickets to My Downfall and seven from his 2019 album, Hotel Diablo. He rounded off the gig with performances of “Daywalker” and “Smoke and Drive,” along with a cover of Paramore’s “Misery Business.”

The concert was met with controversy online, with some outraged over MGK performing a show in the midst of a pandemic. Others celebrated the MGK gig as a long-awaited return to normalcy.

Florida recently eased its COVID restrictions, despite just 24 percent of the state's population being fully vaccinated, according to USA Facts. MGK shared video from the show, where few masks were seemingly worn:

MGK’s 2021 tour will begin Sept. 9 in Minneapolis, Minn. and run until Oct. 30 in Pittsburgh, Pa. One additional show in Cleveland, Ohio has been added for Dec. 18.

See the full list of tour dates below.

MGK recently waxed poetic about his future goals as an artist who challenges the listener. “I want to break the mold of everything I just did and piss people off all over again,” he told KROQ. “When I say, ‘Break the mould and piss people off all over again,’ I just mean make them think again; make them have a moment of, ‘This artist is so polarizing [that] I have to tune in.’"

Machine Gun Kelly 2021 U.S. Tour

09/09 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN @ THE ARMORY

09/10 - COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA @ WESTFAIR AMPHITHEATER

09/11 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN @ TCU AMPHITHEATER

09/13 - NEW YORK, NY @ CENTRAL PARK SUMMERSTAGE

09/15 - BOSTON, MA @ LEADER BANK PAVILION

09/17 - WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA @ THE BIG E

09/21 - DETROIT, MI @ ARETHA FRANKLIN AMPHITHEATRE

09/22 - CINCINNATI, OH @ THE ICON FESTIVAL STAGE AT SMALE PARK

09/24 - ORLANDO, FL @ REBEL ROCK FESTIVAL

09/25 - LOUISVILLE, KY @ LOUDER THAN LIFE

09/28 - ST. LOUIS, MO @ ST. LOUIS MUSIC PARK

10/02 - ROGERS, AK @ WALMART AMP

10/03 - BONNER SPRINGS, KS @ PROVIDENCE MEDICAL CENTER AMP

10/05 - MILWAUKEE, WI @ EAGLES BALLROOM

10/06 - NASHVILLE, TN @ ASCEND AMPHITHEATER

10/09 - SACRAMENTO, CA @ AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL

10/10 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ THE WARFIELD

10/12 - SPOKANE, WA @ SPOKANE PAVILION

10/13 - TROUTDALE, OR @ MCMENAMINS EDGEFIELD

10/17 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ THE COMPLEX

10/18 - DENVER, CO @ RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

10/20 - LOS ANGELES, CA @ THE SHRINE

10/21 - PHOENIX, AZ @ MESA AMPHITHEATRE

10/24 - DALLAS, TX @ THE PAVILION AT TOYOTA MUSIC FACTORY

10/27 - CHARLOTTE, NC @ METRO CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE

10/28 - RICHMOND, VA @ VIRGINIA CREDIT UNION LIVE!

10/30 - PITTSBURGH, PA @ PETERSEN EVENTS CENTER

12/18 - CLEVELAND, OH @ ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE